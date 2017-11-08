This 1 Christmas Morning Hack Will Buy You an Extra Hour of Sleep

Ahh, Christmas morning – you anticipate it, plan for it, and stay up all night preparing for it, and in the end you're nearly too tired to enjoy it — especially when little ones have you out of bed before dawn, anxious to see what Santa brought. Well, we have a simple hack that should buy you at least an extra hour of sleep and, at the least, will help your kiddos abide by any rules you've set around staying in bed until a certain hour.

All you have to do is quietly move the stockings from the fireplace to the foot of your kids' beds while they're sleeping. When they wake up — whatever hour that may be — they can go to town in their bedroom exploring the goodies and playing with the toys that have magically filled the stocking overnight. But, in return, they have to stay in their room until the more reasonable time the family has set for gathering to open the presents under the tree. Simply genius, right?