 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Humor
13 First-Day-of-School Photos That Perfectly Capture the Way Kids Feel About School
Pregnancy
100 Unique Yet Beautiful Girls' Names

How to Prank Kids on Halloween

6 Ways to Safely Put the "Trick" Back Into "Trick or Treat" This Halloween

With Halloween approaching fast, it's time to bust out those old cobwebs and skeletons to decorate the house. Yet as much as everyone loves the holiday, it seems like an element of it has all but disappeared from modern celebrations.

My grandpa used to tell me stories about his small town being over run with children on Halloween, causing all manner of destruction and mayhem. He claims that trashcans would be set on fire and houses would get pelted with mud, and other mischievous kinds of activities would go on that quite frankly should never be tolerated, no matter what day of the year it is.

Even though it's been decades since Halloween has had a relationship with practical jokes and a touch of the sinister, we still tell kids to knock on strangers' doors and say, "Trick or treat!" — the implication, of course, being "Give me candy or I'll do something you don't want me to, like egg your house or toilet paper your yard."

Related
13 Fascinating Facts You Didn't Know About Halloween
ADVERTISEMENT

Certainly no one in their right mind would advocate for practical jokes as mean spirited as those, but there are some ways to bring the spirit of trick back into your kids' Halloween celebration.

1. Start off the day with a spooky breakfast.

Plastic spiders peeking out from under a stack of pancakes are the perfect way to set the creepy mood. This minor fright is great for all ages . . . just be sure one of those creepy crawlies doesn't wind up in their mouths. Fake spiders are only fun if they don't get eaten.

2. Inspired by the Elf on the Shelf, hide a ghost or witch in the house.

Children will love having to search for your family's scary visitor, and it'll be even better if it appears in an unexpected place like behind curtains or under the bed. Think of it is a special, spooky edition of hide-and-go-seek.

3. Rewrap some of your kiddo's favorite chocolates with grapes.
Did you know that Cadbury mini eggs are the same size as grapes? Did you know that a little time spent unwrapping the chocolates and wrapping the grapes in the saved foil can create the perfect practical joke? Now you know.

4. Paint glow-in-the-dark eyes on their Halloween buckets.
Let the children participate in the delightfully pranking by making their candy bucket a little creepy. Using either glow in the dark paint or cutting out eye slits and placing glow sticks behind them, this little bit of DIY is creep-tastic.

5. Make the kids work for their candy.
No, I'm not suggesting you make the little trick-or-treaters do chores for a piece of candy, but why just give it to them? Color spaghetti with black food coloring and place the dark and slimy noodles on top of your candy bowl. Children will have to reach their hand into the icky noodles to retrieve their candy. Bonus points are awarded if you put the bowl behind a curtain so children can't see what they're reaching into.

6. When in doubt, it never fails to tell them you ate all their candy.
If you really want to scare your kids, hit them with this old standby. Jimmy Kimmel's popular skit is so funny because if there's anything kids love, it's definitely their candy.

Image Source: Flickr user Ram Yoga
Join the conversation
Halloween For KidsParenting Tips And AdviceKid ActivitiesKidsHalloween
Join The Conversation
Parenting
50 Halloween Costumes For Kids You Can Buy at Walmart Right Flippin' Now
by Murphy Moroney
WWE Party Ideas
Little Kids
11 Ways to Create a Slammin' WWE Birthday Party
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Why I Don't Want Your Kid Over For a Playdate
Kids
This Mom Does Not Want Your Child, or Any Child, Over For a Playdate
by YourTango
Troll Halloween Costumes for Kids
Parenting
15 Costume Ideas For Kids Who Are Trolls at Heart
by Murphy Moroney
Chore Charts For Kids
Little Kids
Genius Chore Chart Ideas to Get Kids Into a Routine
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds