How to Road Trip With a 2-Year-Old . . . and Actually Enjoy It

The decision to drive instead of fly to New York from Chicago should have been an easy one to make. By the time we would have gotten to the airport, taken off, landed, gotten our car rental, and driven to the Catskills, flying would have only saved us a few hours of travel time and cost about four times as much. Despite all the practical reasons not to fly, the thought of driving 28 hours round-trip with a 2-year-old who isn't used to the car was not a comforting idea.

We don't drive a lot in Chicago, since thankfully we live in a walkable neighborhood and I like the exercise. The longest my son is in the car is the 20-30 minutes it takes to get to the aquarium or museum. So naturally, I needed to find a way to keep him happy in his car seat for much longer, unless I wanted it to be a miserable drive. Thankfully, with a lot of planning and a little good-natured luck, not only was my long road trip with my 2-year-old a success, but I actually enjoyed getting to see the country with him.



13 Road Trip Hacks Every Family Needs to Know Related

Know your route. There are a lot of times where the free-spirited nature of a road trip can be invigorating and part of the adventure. I'm not saying to be inflexible as to how you get there, but it will help immensely if you know how you want to get where you're going. This will allow you to plan for interesting, scenic, engaging activities along the way. Even the best toddlers — and adults, for that matter — need to get out and stretch their legs every so often. Map out potential playgrounds and rest stops, and check ahead of time to make sure everything is still open when you want to stop. I didn't do the latter, and one of our planned rest stops was closed due to construction, with the next one another 25 miles away. When you have to pee and your toddler wants to run, those extra 25 miles can seem like forever. Get your kid hyped, not hyper. Having a planned route means you can talk up the rest stops. Plan a small activity at each stop that you can get them excited about during the drive. Whether it's eating a sandwich, buying a new toy, seeing the world's biggest ball of yarn, or setting up a small obstacle course, your kid will be excited for the next leg of the drive. When we were approaching the hotel that we were staying at along the route, I started telling my son about this amazing pool we were going to go in. As soon as we got there, the swim diaper was on and he was splashing away while my husband unpacked the car. He had something to look forward to, and he understood that the end was almost near. Stick to your schedule as best as you can. I'm a bit obsessive about sleep, and even though we normally do not let him sleep in the car, while road tripping, I had to be more flexible. Just before his usual naptime, we made a quick stop so he could stretch his legs and get a fresh diaper, and once we were back in the car, the electronics and toys had already been hidden and replaced with his blanket and lovey. Believe me, after listening to kids' songs, obnoxious toys, and TV shows for hours, a little bit of quiet time will do everyone some good. Hide all electronics until absolutely necessary. I screwed up this one. Being the occasionally Type A person that I am, I wanted to get the car ready the night before we embarked. This meant that I had hooked up the charged iPad into our brand-new backseat car organizer and filled all the storage cubbies with new toys and games. It didn't even take him two seconds in his car seat to see the iPad, also known as the way he gets to watch Thomas and Sesame Street, and, using his best whiny-toddler voice, demanded for it to be turned on. I had planned to not bust out that bad boy for at least a couple of hours, but no such luck. Had it been hidden, I may have gotten a few hours free from the weird morality of Thomas and Friends.



23 Reasons Toddlers Are Seriously the Worst Related