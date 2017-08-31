 Skip Nav
1 Mom Is Sharing Her Twins' Cribs to Prevent Other Moms From Making the Same Mistake She Did

For Alison Johnson, mom to 18-month-old twins Caleb and Libby, placing her children's cribs side by side along the same wall was a no-brainer, as many moms of multiples want their babies to sleep close at night — but what almost happened to her son has made her rethink her nursery setup.

Shortly after putting Caleb down for a nap one afternoon, Johnson heard him crying. She waited a few minutes, and when she went in to check on him, she found a horrifying situation — Caleb had climbed out of his crib, his body had slid into the space between his and Libby's crib, and he was struggling to hold himself up by his arms. Had his little arms slipped through the crack as well, he would have been hanging by his head.

Johnson is sharing a photo of the cribs with her story to warn other moms who may have similar nursery setups. "What's even more scary is that like many moms, I generally use nap time as an opportunity to shower. Had I done that today and checked on him after five minutes, he would have literally hung himself. When baby proofing, I never in a million years would have seen this as a potential danger," she wrote.

This post was originally published on April 6, 2016.

