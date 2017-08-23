 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
Dear Breastfeeding Moms, Is It Really That Hard to Cover Up?
Elementary School
Mom Tells Teachers Her Daughter Is "Done" With Homework in Bold Email
Pregnancy
These 27 Modern Maternity Photo Ideas Will Make You Want to Get Pregnant in 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement

Whitney and Spencer Blake want to make one thing clear: the "infertility announcements" they posted on their blog are supposed to be funny.

Although the topic of infertility is a sensitive one, often kept secret from even those closest to us, it's something the couple is hoping to shed a bit more light — and a few laughs — on. Before ultimately adopting two sons, Whitney and Spencer navigated the painful road of fertility treatments while watching loved ones start their own families.

"We'd been talking about how it feels to hear pregnancy announcements and thought it might be funny to create our own versions," she said of their series of side-by-side versions of the most traditional photo ops. Read on to see all six of their spoofs and to find out how the happy parents found humor in their darkest hours.

POPSUGAR: While you were struggling, what was it like to see a pregnancy announcement pop up on Facebook?

Whitney Blake: To be honest, pregnancy announcements were one of the hardest parts of infertility. We tried really hard to plaster smiles on our faces and celebrate with the people we loved who were growing their families, but it was so achingly difficult to watch everyone around us receive the blessing we desired more than anything.

Infertility makes you feel ugly sometimes. You feel ugly on the inside for feeling jealous, and you feel ugly on the outside because you can't make a baby. You feel unfeminine and broken and somehow less than what you should be.

The rational side of me knew I was still a wonderful person whose worthiness isn't tied to my ability to make a baby. But the emotional side of me sometimes felt pretty defeated, especially when I was trying desperately to be happy for someone else's good news.

PS: You clearly have seen the lighter side of infertility in hindsight. What was it really like in the thick of it?

WB: Even in the midst of all of the heartache, we definitely found plenty to laugh about. In the middle of our struggle and the heart of our childless years, I made an infertility board game as a joke. I think it sums up pretty well some of the ways we used humor as a coping mechanism.

PS: How did you manage to keep a sense of humor throughout all this?

WB: I relied on Spencer a lot. He has this rare talent for listening to my struggles and validating my feelings while at the same time finding a way to make me laugh, even in the stressful or sorrowful times. I remember one time, when we had to drop off a semen sample at the doctor's office, the receptionist told us, "OK, that will be $200 for the sperm bath." Spencer very matter-of-factly replied, "What, were they dirty?" He's a funny one.

Spencer Blake: Most of the things you read online about infertility come from women's point of view — for obvious reasons — but there aren't as many men's perspectives on the subject. One of the ways I've been able to cope is being somewhat open about it, with my wife's encouragement. Not that I try to overshare or get too personal about it, but I think Whitney had a very healing idea in having us carefully share our struggles with people close to us.

"(No) Bun in the Oven"
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
The Movie Poster
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
Sharing the News With Italian Food
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
A Game of Scrabble
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
"She's Gonna Pop"
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
Street Sign Snapshots
Why It's OK to Laugh at This Couple's Infertility Announcement
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
PregnancyParenting
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
8 Postpartum C-Section Surprises Most Women Don't Talk About
by Rebecca Gruber
Things Not to Say to Kids
Little Kids
13 Things You Should Stop Saying to Your Kids Now
by Leah Rocketto
What It's Like to Be Pregnant at 42 Weeks
Pregnancy
I Was Still Pregnant at 42 Weeks, and This Is What Happened Next
by Emily Barth Isler
Funny Photos of Destructive Kids
Humor
25 Images That Will Make You Feel Better About Your Kids Today
by Denise Stirk
Cheap Maternity Dresses
Pregnancy
Finally — Stylish Fall Maternity Dresses That Are All Under $50
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds