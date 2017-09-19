This Is What Jenna Dewan Tatum Has to Say to People Mommy-Shaming Her For This Picture

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

Jenna Dewan Tatum has never been afraid to show a little skin, but the former actress and dancer has been getting serious flak for a risque photo she posted to Instagram on Sept. 18.

The 36-year-old mom shared a picture of herself in a revealing black bodysuit that exposed her booty. As expected, some of her followers had a lot to say, including that she was being a bad role model to her 4-year-old daughter, Everly.

"You look amazing but I don't get why everyone wants to show their ass all the time for no apparent reason," one user wrote. "You young ladies today think you need to post this. You have way to much class to bring it to this level. You're a classy talented young woman. Be the inner you and love yourself," another chimed in.

Another mom shared her disapproval in two separate comments: "You leave little to the imagination. #notclassy yeah kinda trashy. She usually isn't posting this [kind of] nudie stuff."

The worst comments criticized her as a role model. "Not flattering to you as an intelligent woman. You look great but don't need to model objectifying your body parts on IG — or teach young girls to garner attention by sexual images of themselves."

And while hundreds of her fans were quick to come to her defense, Dewan Tatum took the high road when she posted a quote graphic encouraging women to support each other just a few hours later.

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Sep 18, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

The caption read: "To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them. Rise above judgment and step into love."

Now, if we could be honest for just a sec . . . we really wish we had a butt like hers.