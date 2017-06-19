 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Leave It to Jimmy Kimmel to Put the Vaccine Debate Into Hysterical Perspective
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Photography
With Just 2 Photos, This Mom Shows What It's Really Like to Have Postpartum Depression
Humor
All the Bickering Is Gonna Kill Me This Summer

Jimmy Kimmel Addresses Vaccination Debate

Leave It to Jimmy Kimmel to Put the Vaccine Debate Into Hysterical Perspective

It's hard to find the "funny" in the vaccination debate — both sides are so heated — but Jimmy Kimmel did just that. Prior to inviting a number of doctors to participate in a public service announcement encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated, Jimmy dedicated a significant portion of his monologue to the subject. Noting that at some schools in the Los Angeles area, as many as 20 percent of the students aren't vaccinated, he joked that "Parents here are more scared of gluten than of smallpox!"

That wasn't his only shot at antivaxxers. Jimmy inserted zingers like "The thing about doctors is they didn't learn about the human body from their friend's Facebook page," and "By the way, you should also let your kids smoke — why wouldn't you? The only people who say not to are doctors, and they don't know!" before turning the matter over to some doctors for explanation. Humor makes the debate much more digestible, doesn't it?
Join the conversation
Health And SafetyParenting NewsVaccinationsJimmy Kimmel Live
Join The Conversation
Summer
by Lauren Levy
Mark Zuckerberg's Thoughts on Vaccinations
Personal Essay
With 5 Simple Words, Mark Zuckerberg Says Everything That Needs to Be Said About Vaccines
by Rebecca Gruber
Pediatrician's Post About All Patients Needing Vaccines
Babies
Pediatrician's Extreme Message on Vaccines and "Measles-Shedding Children" Is Better Than Gold
by Lauren Levy
Neymar Making a Goal Across Hollywood Boulevard Video
Jimmy Kimmel
Watch Neymar Attempt a Goal From Roof to Roof Across Hollywood Boulevard
by Alessandra Foresto
3-Year-Old Dies During Dental Procedure
Toddlers
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds