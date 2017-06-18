Slow Cook Your Way to a Better Morning!

It's no surprise that moms love a great slow cooker meal — the "throw it in and go about your day (or night)" appliance seems like it was custom-made to feed busy families. While a Crock-Pot may conjure up images of soups and casseroles for cold Winter nights, it's also an easy way to whip up a warm breakfast to feed a crowd. With just a little bit of night-before prep work, these nine morning meal ideas will speed up your a.m. routine and send your kids off to school satisfied and ready to start the day!