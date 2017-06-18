 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Slow Cook Your Way to a Better Morning!
Family Relationships
30 Things That Grandparents Should Never Do
Babies
This Video of a Baby Meeting His Dad's Twin Brother Has 2 Million Views For Good Reason
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 10  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Slow Cook Your Way to a Better Morning!

It's no surprise that moms love a great slow cooker meal — the "throw it in and go about your day (or night)" appliance seems like it was custom-made to feed busy families. While a Crock-Pot may conjure up images of soups and casseroles for cold Winter nights, it's also an easy way to whip up a warm breakfast to feed a crowd. With just a little bit of night-before prep work, these nine morning meal ideas will speed up your a.m. routine and send your kids off to school satisfied and ready to start the day!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kid-Friendly RecipesCrockpot MealsCrockpotBreakfast
Join The Conversation
Julia89876 Julia89876 2 years

What a waste of time. As if mothers need something like this to wase their time. Ridiculous.

AliciaWilson35289 AliciaWilson35289 3 years
I have tapped on these images several times and the recipe pops up for a second on one image and then closes again this is so frustrating when you want to look at something and you can't please fix this so we can look at the recipes already. I don't know if it matters that I am using a mobile device but if it does you should have a disclaimer that says the website is not compatible with mobile devices.
AliciaWilson35289 AliciaWilson35289 3 years
SharaLeroy SharaLeroy 3 years
nice recepies! The links all worked well for me. I had no problem logging in and viewing the recepies. I am using google chrome.
NannyG212 NannyG212 3 years
How do you find recipes???? Using iPad. Tapping but no pink text. Not an easy website. I agree
AnnieBooker AnnieBooker 3 years
Please put the recipes on the same page as the photo or at least make it obvious where the recipe link is. Kinda ironic that this is about breakfasts that save time and yet I've just spent at least ten minutes trying to find the recipes for these dishes.
GenevieveBurke GenevieveBurke 3 years
This web site is terrible. I would love to read the recipes, but shouldn't need directions on how to actually read the article. Also had to try about 7 times to sign in. The site continuously loads I think every single post ever so it is nearly impossible to get to the bottom of your page to find your company info to try to contact you. And also nearly impossible to try to catch a link on the side as it continuously loads the links keep moving and what you wanted to click on is now something else. Frustrated. Too bad because there were some things l'd love to read.
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 3 years
@Dana14924349 @JenniferHill9466 @ShannanGaughan To view the recipes, click on the PINK text to the right of each slide. If you're viewing from a mobile device, tap the screen to display text, then click the PINK text. Hope this helps! :)
SarahChicky SarahChicky 3 years
Wheres the recipes?? Is there another link her somewhere?
ShannanGaughan ShannanGaughan 3 years
Where are the recipes? I absolutely hate this new website, I can never view anything and navigating it is impossible!
JenniferHill9466 JenniferHill9466 3 years
Would love the recipes.
LisaStone51706 LisaStone51706 3 years
Unfortunately, as much as I would eat all of these, my kids wouldn't. They sound good to me though!
Dana14924349 Dana14924349 3 years
I have gone crazy looking for the recipes for breakfast in the crockpot and I can't find them!! The picture of the one with bananas, bread and chocolate looks amazing. Where are the recipes.
ClaireSpencer15920 ClaireSpencer15920 3 years
How can I find more about the crock pot breakfasts.
Lisa-Horten Lisa-Horten 3 years
@ShannonMontuori — thanks for alerting us to the technical glitch! All fixed now!
ShannonMontuori ShannonMontuori 3 years
The hyperlink on the "Apple Spiced butter" slide 2 links to an Etsy page for purchasing baby bloomers. I fail to see the relation to Apple Spiced Butter. Suggest amending to proper link.
Food and Activities
19 Mexican Crockpot Recipes That Your Kids Are Going to Beg to Have in the Regular Rotation
by Alessia Santoro
Low-Sugar Breakfast Ideas With Under 30 Grams
Healthy Eating Tips
Skip the Midmorning Sugar Crash and Eat 1 of These 30+ Low-Sugar Breakfasts
by Jenny Sugar
It Works Pregnancy Announcement With Dad Who Is a Paraplegic
Humor
Woman and Her Fiancé — a Paraplegic — Hilariously Announce Unexpected Pregnancy
by Alessia Santoro
Studio Apartment Ideas
House Tour
How to Live Stylishly in a Studio Apartment
by Emily Bibb
Weight-Loss Smoothie Ingredients
Healthy Eating Tips
Add These to Your Smoothie to Drop Major Pounds
by Jenny Sugar
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds