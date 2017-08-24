15 Party Themes to Put Kids in the Halloween Spirit

Photographer, mom, and party enthusiast Jessica Bender was inspired by her own little monsters to create this detail-packed Halloween Monster's Ball. "My children — the Wicked Witch and Frankenstein — inspired the party theme!" Jessica says. "No joke, but I mean it in the most endearing way, of course! From there, the decor and menu by things that are related to Dr. Frankenstein's monster and the character of the Wicked Witch."

Along with some ghoulish decor — faux stone blocks, witches' brooms, painted pumpkins, and more — Jessica created a huge selection of spooky sweet treats, many of which you'll probably want to steal for your own Halloween bash. Click here to check out all the monster-worthy details!