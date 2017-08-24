 Skip Nav
Pregnancy
15 Party Themes to Put Kids in the Halloween Spirit

With Halloween costumes and supplies starting to invade every store, it's time to put on your spookiest party planning hat. Will you plan a traditional orange and black fest with a pumpkin-themed dessert table? Or a spooky backyard witchfest filled with fun Halloween-themed games? What about a glam aqua, lime, and purple Halloween party that eschews tradition altogether? We've rounded up some of our favorite All Hallows' Eve fetes to provide you with some party planning inspiration!

Source: Frog Prince Paperie, Anders Ruff, Lulu's Event Paperie

1 A Bewitchin' Halloween Party
A Bewitchin' Halloween Party

Something wicked this way comes! From "poison parfaits" and themed sugar cookies to sparkling spider cake pops, get inspired to throw the ultimate kiddie party on All Hallows' Eve. Check out this bewitchin' Halloween party for some ideas and inspiration.

Source: Frog Prince Paperie
2 A Harry Potter Party For Kids
A Harry Potter Party For Kids

Hogwarts fans, be warned! This fantastical Harry Potter party is going to blow your mind. An 11-year-old Gryffindor fan got the birthday party of a lifetime — complete with spell-casting classes, Hedwig the owl, and golden snitches — and every detail about it is completely copy-worthy. Get inspired to throw your own Hogwarts-themed bash, be it a birthday or a Halloween party, and check out this Harry Potter party for kids!

Source: Tradewind Tiaras
3 Welcome to the Wicked Woods
Welcome to the Wicked Woods

Who says a Halloween party must take place indoors? Jamie Diersing, the founder of the delectable Egg2Cake line of fun stationery, door signs, and pregnancy-documenting materials for new moms, threw one tricked-out party for some tots last year. With 12 treat stations and a forest filled with tasks and riddles, it was a fabulous way to usher in the holiday. Check it out!

Source: Jamie Diersing of Egg2Cake
4 A Boo-tiful Black Cat Ball
A Boo-tiful Black Cat Ball

The first word that comes to mind when you think Halloween might not be "fancy" (unless you're British and prefer to call dressing up "fancy dress"), but Paula Biggs of Frog Prince Paperie might just change that with this adorable, black-cat-themed ball. "It was all about luxury — on paper," she says. "Paper draping curtains, candlesticks, and cake stands all were printed and used to make a striking backdrop. A few feathers, sparkling touches, and satiny tablecloths, and the kids thought they were spooky high rollers!"

Source: Frog Prince Paperie
5 A Glittery Glam Halloween Bash
A Glittery Glam Halloween Bash

Forget the orange and black of traditional Halloween parties! Anders Ruff's Glam-o-ween party was all sparkle and shine without a hit of spookiness to be found. "This year, we stepped away from the traditional orange and black and designed a collection full of all things Halloween glam," says Maureen Anders. Check out all of the girlie-ghoulish details!

Source: Anders Ruff
6 A Spooktacular Halloween Dessert Table
A Spooktacular Halloween Dessert Table

There are sweet buffets and then there are Amy Atlas dessert tables. From monochromatic themes of confections to old-time candy shoppe displays, the New York event planner's confectionery displays have caught the eye of everyone from Martha Stewart to modern homemakers. Amy shares her favorite tips for hosting the ultimate Halloween fete and how to involve children in the process.

Source: Amy Atlas Events
7 A Spooky Haunted Forest Party For Halloween
A Spooky Haunted Forest Party For Halloween

"Halloween is one of my favorite party seasons. From the delicious Autumn flavors and creative spooky dishes to the cute kids' costumes, the cool weather and exciting atmosphere make for a perfect celebration time," says Lyndsey Taylor of LuLu's Party Designs. "But since we just rounded a party corner at our house (three Summer birthdays and a gender reveal for our baby on the way), we had to really think budget this year for Halloween." By incorporating her Haunted Forest Collection of paper party supplies and reusing old props, Lyndsey was able to create a spooky party with adorable details that thrilled her little monsters. Click here to check out this inspired and affordable Halloween party.

Source: Lulu's Party Design
8 The Cutest Candy Corn Halloween Party
The Cutest Candy Corn Halloween Party

"I wasn't even sure I wanted to have a Halloween party until I stumbled across the cutest candy corn printable set. Candy corn, check! Chevron, check! Polka dots, check! That was it! I was having a party," says Kate Petronis of And Everything Sweet. So in a week and a half, Kate threw together one adorable after-school Halloween party, full of candy corn treats, including cake pops, Rice Krispies Teats, lollipops, and top hat cupcakes; candy corn pumpkin topiaries; and those adorable printables. Click here to check out all the candy corn cuteness!

Source: And Everything Sweet
9 Monster's Ball! A Halloween Party Full of Spooky Sweets
Monster's Ball! A Halloween Party Full of Spooky Sweets

Photographer, mom, and party enthusiast Jessica Bender was inspired by her own little monsters to create this detail-packed Halloween Monster's Ball. "My children — the Wicked Witch and Frankenstein — inspired the party theme!" Jessica says. "No joke, but I mean it in the most endearing way, of course! From there, the decor and menu by things that are related to Dr. Frankenstein's monster and the character of the Wicked Witch."

Along with some ghoulish decor — faux stone blocks, witches' brooms, painted pumpkins, and more — Jessica created a huge selection of spooky sweet treats, many of which you'll probably want to steal for your own Halloween bash. Click here to check out all the monster-worthy details!

Source: Jessica Bender Photography
10 A Monster Bash
A Monster Bash
Image Source: Pretty My Party

Forget orange and black — this colorful Halloween monster bash uses an orange, lime green, and turquoise color palette. With silly monsters serving as the party's theme, even the youngest trick-or-treaters can get in the Halloween spirit. This party featured googly eyeballs, monster cupcakes, tail chair backs, eyeball decorations, and more!

11 A Spooky Yet Elegant Halloween Forest Party
A Spooky Yet Elegant Halloween Forest Party
Image Source: Pretty My Party

Kids and adults will love the sophistication of this spooky yet elegant Halloween party. Using a simple black-and-white color palette and large, hand-cut gnarled trees, the party is full of sleek (yet easy to re-create) details.

12 A Halloween Candy Land
A Halloween Candy Land
Image Source: Pretty My Party

We can't get over all of the sweetness found in this Halloween candy land party. Using printable paper decorations from Etsy, the party is packed with cookies, cupcakes, caramel apples, and, of course, candy.

13 A Frankenweenie Party
A Frankenweenie Party
Image Source: Pretty My Party

Frankenweenie may just be the perfect kiddie flick to use as Halloween party inspiration. You have to see beautiful cookies, cupcakes, and chocolate-covered Oreos created for this party!

14 A Wicked Halloween Party
A Wicked Halloween Party
Image Source: Giggles Galore

This wicked Halloween party is filled with bewitching details. Don't miss the creative food ideas, spooktacular games, and sweet additions — like the witches hats in the milk-and-cookie glasses here.

15 Spooktacular Halloween Spider Party
Spooktacular Halloween Spider Party
Image Source: Giggles Galore

Is there anything creepier than spiders on Halloween night? This spooktacular Halloween spider party uses printables found on Etsy to create an orange and black basis for the soiree. Bring in creepy cookies, a spiderweb lace tablecloth (used as a backdrop), and some sweet treats, and you'll have yourself a spooktacular party!

Sylvia14892753 Sylvia14892753 3 years
I love your halloween banner, can you tell me where I can order it from its purple blk banner
