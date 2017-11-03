RECALL ALERT: Nearly 40 Million Fire Extinguishers Have Been Recalled

Your family's safety isn't something to mess around with, so if you have a Kidde fire extinguisher in your house, check the label ASAP — nearly 40 million of them have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that 134 models of fire extinguishers made between 1973 and 2017, as well as eight models of push-button Pindicator models made between 1995 and 2017, were recalled on Nov. 2. The reason? Nothing has been coming out of the nozzle, and that's certainly not good. "The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency," the recall reads. "In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard."

If you have an affected product, you can get a replacement by calling Kidde toll-free at 855-271-0773 or visit kidde.com and click on the "Product Safety Recall" tab for more info.