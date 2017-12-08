 Skip Nav
The Cutest Holiday Pajamas For Kids

Give the little ones on your holiday shopping list the sweetest of dreams with the perfect pair of festive PJs. We think these pairs for babies through big kids are especially giftable and sure to make bedtime just a little bit better. While the excitement of the season may make it tough for little ones to get their zzz's, you can at least make sure they look adorable while trying!

Saks Fifth Avenue Boys' Pajamas
Books To Bed Toddler's & Little Boy's Three-Piece Twas the Night Cotton Pajamas & Book Set
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Boys' Pajamas
Carter's
2-Pc. Never Naughty Striped Cotton Pajama Set, Toddler Boys (2T-5T)
$20
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Carter's Boys' Pajamas
Sara's Prints
HOLIDAY FLEECE FOOTED PAJAMAS & HAT
$54 $38
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Sara's Prints Girls' Pajamas
Saks Fifth Avenue Boys' Pajamas
Books To Bed Toddler's & Little Boy's Three-Piece "Pete the Cat Saves Christmas" Pajamas & Book Set
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Boys' Pajamas
Joe Fresh
Holiday Pajama Set (Little Boys)
$16
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Joe Fresh Boys' Pajamas
Joe Fresh
Holiday Bunny Waffle Knit Pajama Set (Baby Girls)
$14
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Joe Fresh Girls' Pajamas
Nordstrom Rack Girls' Pajamas
Candlesticks Holiday Plaid Ruffle Pajama Set (Little Girls & Big Girls)
$28
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Girls' Pajamas
Nordstrom Girls' Pajamas
Toddler Books To Bed How To Catch A Santa Fitted Two-Piece Pajamas & Book Set
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Girls' Pajamas
Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Books To Bed Toddler's & Little Girl's Three-Piece The Nutcracker Pajama and Book Set
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Hatley
Toddler's, Little Girl's & Girl's Two-Piece Cotton Snow Flake Pajama Set
$39.60
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Hatley Girls' Pajamas
Carter's
2-Pc. Santa-Print Cotton Pajama Set, Toddler Boys (2T-5T)
$20
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Carter's Boys' Pajamas
Kohl's Girls' Pajamas
SO Girls 4-14 SO® Holiday Handkerchief Hem Tunic & Thermal Fleece Leggings Set
$32 $18.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Girls' Pajamas
Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Books To Bed Toddler's & Little Girl's Three-Piece Snuggle Moon Christmas Pajamas & Socks Set
$45
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Ralph Lauren
Buffalo Check Pajama Set Park Avenue Red/Black 2T
$45 $29.99
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Girls' Pajamas
Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Books To Bed Toddler's & Little Girl's Three-Piece "12 Days of Christmas" Pajamas & Book Set
$50
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Girls' Pajamas
Polo Ralph Lauren
Bear Cotton Pajama Set Martin Red 9M
$39.50 $27.99
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Polo Ralph Lauren Girls' Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
$44
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Boys' Pajamas
Hanna Andersson
Star WarsTM Long John Pajamas In Organic Cotton
$48 $33.60
from Hanna Andersson
Buy Now See more Hanna Andersson Boys' Pajamas
Carter's
Girls 4-14 Tis the Season to be Jolly" Christmas Top & Microfleece Bottoms Pajama Set
$32 $18.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Carter's Girls' Pajamas
Old Navy
"Dear Santa: I Can Explain" Sleep Set for Toddler & Baby
$14.99 $10
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Boys' Pajamas
J.Crew
Kids' pajama set in holiday lights
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Boys' Pajamas
J.Crew
Kids' pajama set in snowmen
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Girls' Pajamas
