The Best Photos of Kids Spreading the Love at Pride Parades

Although some parents may hesitate at the idea of bringing a baby or toddler to a Pride parade because of the large, loud crowds — and the likely nudity — there are plenty of parents who have brought their little ones, because just making an appearance at one of these celebrations is an important experience for even the youngest of children. Decked out in their best rainbow face paint and clothes, clutching flags both small and triple their size, these kids made an impact at the parades they attended all over the world just by being there in honor of Pride Month.

Ahead, colorful photos of children spreading the love and showing their support for LGBTQ friends, family, and strangers at Pride parades over the last few years.