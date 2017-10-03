28 Times Kids Dropped Major Truth Bombs

Everybody knows that kids say the darnedest things, but some of those darn things can be harsh. It's cute and funny until you've experienced the "joy" of an observant kid making an innocent observation that hits like a major truth bomb. Whether it's about your postbaby tummy or a stranger's ear hair, it's hard to know whether to laugh or cry at these zingers. We asked our POPSUGAR Moms readers on Facebook to share stories about when their little ones unintentionally told the harsh truth, and these 28 examples are proof that the truth can hurt sometimes!