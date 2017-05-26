 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kinder Eggs Are Coming to the US, and Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
POPSUGAR Voices
The Most Powerful Thing You Can Say to Another Mom
Babies
31 Photos of Men Holding Their Tots That'll Make Your Ovaries Explode

Kinder Joy Eggs Coming to US

Kinder Eggs Are Coming to the US, and Your Kids Are Going to Lose Their Sh*t

Chances are your American child knows all about Kinder Eggs, not because they're cultured and have traveled the world, but more likely because they pore over Kinder Surprise YouTube videos all damn day. Well, their virtual obsession with the chocolate eggs is nearly over — they can be obsessed in real life next year, as the US ban on the eggs due to a potential choking hazard won't apply to these new ones.

Made by Ferrero (the company that makes those gold-wrapped hazelnut chocolate balls you get in bulk over the holidays), the Kinder Joy eggs will have two halves: one with a small toy inside, one with a chocolate sweet treat. The separation of the two components eliminates the choking hazard posed by the original Kinder Surprise eggs — that are still sold in Europe — which contained smaller plastic eggs within the chocolate that had a toy inside.

YouTube-obsessed children, rejoice! Moms of said children, get ready for tiny plastic toys to litter your already-destroyed floors.

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsLittle KidsToddlersYouTube
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Car Seat LATCH System Weight Limits
Health and Safety
by Alessia Santoro
Kid Compliments Boy's Birthmark
Little Kids
A Stranger's Comment Completely Changed How 1 Boy With a Birthmark Views Himself
by Lauren Levy
Digital Life
YouTube TV Is Officially Live in 5 Cities
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Creme and Sugar Mermaid Dessert Menu
Mermaids
by Brinton Parker
Girl's Hack For Dad Not Putting the Toilet Seat Down
Little Kids
Girl Makes Hilarious Toilet Hack After Dad Continues to Leave the Seat Up
by Kate Schweitzer
Cursing Grandma's Funny Gluten-Free Cake Tutorial
Humor
This Potty-Mouthed Grandma Baking a Gluten-Free Cake Will Make You Giggle For Days
by Victoria Messina
Mom's Warning After Toddler Overdoses on Medicine
Toddlers
by Lauren Levy
Emotionally Neglected Children
Little Kids
10 Things Emotionally Neglected Kids Grow Up Believing — That Are NOT True
by YourTango
Sean Spicer Muppets Mashup Video
Politics
Stephen Colbert Perfectly Parodies Sean Spicer With This Muppets Mashup Video
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dad Holds Class to Teach Dads to Do Their Daughters' Hair
Cute
How One Dad Is Helping Other Men Bond With Their Daughters Over Hairdos
by Alessia Santoro
Is It OK For Little Boys to Have Long Hair?
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
by Jessica Ayers
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds