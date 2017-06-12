Kindergarten Class's Reaction to Wonder Woman Will Have You Beaming With Pride

Wonder Woman is more than just another superhero film. It's a movie about female empowerment, teamwork, and compassion, and the best part is, it's changing the way children are treating one another. After years of seeing male superheros shine in DC Comics-turned-movies, Gal Gadot is a sigh of relief for any fan. She proves that women can be fierce and save the world, and little boys and girls are taking note.

Patty Jenkins, the film's director, recently shared a note from someone who works at a kindergarten, in which the employee shared all the ways the kids have changed since seeing the film, seen below.

My producer just sent me this... ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

Some of our favorite reactions include:

"On Monday, a boy who was obsessed with Iron Man, told me he had asked his parents for a new Wonder Woman lunchbox."

"Seven girls playing together during recess on Tuesday, saying that since they all wanted to be Wonder Woman they had agreed to be Amazons and not fight but work together to defeat evil."

"Another girl very seriously asked the teacher if she could ditch her uniform for the Wonder Woman armor bc she 'wanted to be ready if she needed to save the world.' The teacher laughed and said it was okay, and the next day the girl came dressed as Wonder Woman and not a single kid batted an eye."

"A boy threw his candy wrapping on the the floor and a 5-year-old girl screamed 'DON'T POLLUTE YOU IDIOT, THAT IS WHY THERE ARE NO MEN IN TEMYSCIRA."

"On Wednesday, a girl came with a printed list of every single female superhero and her powers to avoid any trouble when deciding roles at recess."



The employee's last paragraph shows exactly how powerful superhero movies can be. "Consider this your friendly reminder that if this movie completely changed the way these girls and boys thought about themselves and the world in a week, imagine what the next generation will achieve if we give them more movies like Wonder Woman."

Gadot is epitomizing female strength, and she's the superhero we all need right now. We can't wait to see how Wonder Woman continues to change the world in years to come.