This Kindergarten Shamed 1 Mom For Her "Unacceptable" Snack: Raisins

After packing her little one what she considered to be an appropriate snack, one mom is sharing the surprising note that her child came home from kindergarten with.

The mom from Australia first shared the note on a closed Facebook group, and it has since gone viral for its criticism of dried fruit. "Please help us to encourage nutritious eating habits in children. Our healthy eating policy asks you to provide healthy and nutritious snacks for your child to eat at kindy," the note read. "The sultanas (golden raisins) packed for your child today are unacceptable at kindy due to its high sugar content."

Many parents are shocked at this school's response to the lunch, but nobody is as surprised as the mom who received the note. "This must be a joke? Of course they are high in sugar, they are fruit," she wrote in her Facebook post's caption, according to Kidspot. "Today's lunch consisted of a sandwich roll, two boiled eggs, an orange, kiwi fruit, and a handful of sultanas. She never has packaged food in her lunchbox or anything with refined sugar."

Kathryn Hawkins, a dietitian and mom, came to the parent's defense over this lunch shaming, which so many other well-intentioned moms and dads have faced recently, because she wants it to stop. "If your child enjoys sultanas and feels happy when eating them, then that is a great choice for them. If you are a busy working household and grabbing a box of sultanas for the lunchbox makes it a bit easier for you, then it is a great choice for you," she wrote on Facebook. "You DO NOT have to feel one bit guilty for putting a box of sultanas in your child's lunch and you DO NOT have to 'explain' why."