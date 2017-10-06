Lies Parents Tell Themselves
23 Lies All Parents Tell Themselves
Image Source: Fox
Telling yourself a few little lies can help you get through a tough day. As parents, though, we tend to rely a bit more heavily on the concept of the little white lie, because let's be honest: if we didn't, we'd all go crazy.
If you're a parent, I'm guessing you've told yourself the following 23 lies at least once — maybe just this week.
- It's just a phase.
- I'm not tired.
- Kids don't need to bathe every day.
- Or every other day.
- Come to think of it, I don't need to shower either.
- I'm not going to eat the leftover macaroni and cheese straight from the pot.
- I'm not going to eat all of the leftover macaroni and cheese straight from the pot.
Image Source: New Line Cinema
- Ketchup is a vegetable.
- So are pickles.
- There's no need to clean the house, because it'll just get destroyed again.
- He'll eventually stop thinking poop jokes are funny.
- And won't ask about private parts in public.
- I'm going to find a way to add vegetables to every meal.
- I am not buying this expensive outfit she's going to grow out of tomorrow just to take a cute Instagram photo.
- I'm going to make a scrapbook out of these hundreds of baby photos taking up my phone storage.
Image Source: Fox
- We're going to wake up, get ready for school, and leave the house on time tomorrow morning.
- Screen time is OK if I need to get something done.
- Calcium builds strong bones, so cheese as 90 percent of my kid's diet is totally fine.
- No one will remember that I wore this outfit to school drop-off yesterday.
- I'm just going to close my eyes for a minute.
- I don't need to go to the gym if I'm chasing kids around all day.
- I'm the boss.
- It's never too early for a glass of wine.
Image Source: Comedy Central