The 1 Thing This Little Boy Wants For Christmas Will Actually Shatter Your Heart
Little Boy Asks For Snacks For Christmas

The 1 Thing This Little Boy Wants For Christmas Will Actually Shatter Your Heart

With the holidays approaching, your news feed is sure to be chock-full of touching stories about families giving back in the spirit of the season. But one particularly heartbreaking post sharing a note written by a 10-year-old boy will not only pull at your heartstrings — it will make you clear out your entire pantry. The Facebook group Things of My Very Own, Inc. posted a photo of a handwritten tag on which a boy asks for school snacks, and the response has been overwhelming.

The full note reads: "I'm a 10-year-old boy. I want school snacks so I'm not the only one not eating during snack time at school. I wear a size 12 and I like Pokémon."

So far the photo, which was posted on Nov. 12, has racked up over 850 shares and over 600 reactions on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

If this makes you want to book a one-way ticket to wherever this boy lives to give him unlimited snacks and 100 hugs, you aren't alone. "Do you know which location this boy's card happens to be?" asked one woman. "I have five tags already but if I buy snacks tomorrow for this boy can you get it to him ASAP so he doesn't have to wait? Please let me know," offered another.

According to a comment on the photo, the boy's mother has run out of cell phone minutes for now, but the group is hoping to get him all the snacks his little heart desires as soon as her phone service kicks in again.

