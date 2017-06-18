 Skip Nav
Little Boy With Autism's "I Am New" Poem

His Teacher Asked Him to Finish the Phrase "I Am," but This Boy With Autism's Response Will Move You to Tears

When 10-year-old Benjamin was given a school assignment to write a poem titled "I Am" — using 18 prewritten prompts such as "I see," "I hear," and "I feel" — he could have written just about anything to fill in those blanks. However, Benjamin has autism, so his poem turned out to be an eye-opening look into what it feels like for him to be different. He wrote how it feels to be "odd" and out of place, to feel "like a boy in outer space." His mom posted the honest and vulnerable poem to the National Autism Association's Facebook page to share with the world what it's like to be a young child with ASD.

Read his beautiful words in his adorable little-boy handwriting above.

Parenting NewsLittle KidsAutism
