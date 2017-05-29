 Skip Nav
Little Girl Cleans Veterans Memorial Before Memorial Day

A Little Girl Spent Hours Polishing a Veterans Memorial Because "It Felt Right"

A week before Memorial Day, a 9-year-old girl volunteered two hours of her time to clean and polish her local veterans's memorial. According to Indiana's Evansville Courier & Press, Kaylee Fraser laboriously cleaned the engraved stones at the Soldiers in Stone memorial after noting that they were looking rather dusty.

This sweet act of kindness began a few months ago when Kaylee visited the memorial with her dad, Skyler Fraser. During her visit, Kaylee said she was bothered by the dusty appearance of the stones. "It didn't feel right for them not to be taken care of, because they sacrificed their lives for us," she said.

Kaylee's parents promised they would return at a later date with cleaning supplies in tow. After much insisting from Kaylee, they came through on that promise just in time for Memorial Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with the Evansville Courier & Press, Skyler said, "We just took some glass cleaner and a bunch of rags and she went to town." He added, "It took her about two hours, but she cleaned every one of them. I was pretty proud of her."

Though Kaylee doesn't have any family members in the military, she said she was inspired to clean the memorial simply because "it felt right." Adding, "I don't really know what got into me wanting to do that, I just wanted to help out."

Image Source: Courtesy of Skyler Fraser
Touching StoriesParenting NewsMemorial Day
