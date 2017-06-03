 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Why a 7-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble For Writing Her Name in Cursive
Kids
If You Have a Middle Child, Please Spend 2 Minutes Reading This Mom's Message
Photography
This Dad's Reaction to His Rainbow Baby Being Born Is Beyond Moving
Family Life
7 Movies You Have to See in Theaters With Your Family This Summer

Little Girl Gets in Trouble For Writing in Cursive

Why a 7-Year-Old Girl Got in Trouble For Writing Her Name in Cursive

When a teacher reprimands a student, you can safely assume the kid in question did something wrong. Maybe she pushed a classmate in line, or perhaps he called out an answer without raising his hand. Or maybe she wrote her name in cursive.

After turning in a homework assignment focusing on vowels, a 7-year-old girl named Alyssa received some harsh words from her teacher. In red pen at the top of the lesson sheet, her teacher wrote:

Stop writing your name in cursive. You have had several warnings.

Turns out, Alyssa's mom — based in Kansas — had taken the time to teach her daughter to write in cursive and likely never imagined she'd get in trouble for it. After the photo was shared by a friend on Facebook, commenters were outraged, like one who said, "Best of luck to any teacher who writes this on my children's papers!"

ADVERTISEMENT

We're not sure what this particular teacher's philosophy is on cursive handwriting, but it's a skill still taught in most elementary schools, despite rumblings that there's less need for it with the ubiquitous nature of keyboards and digital communication. And there's good reason all children should learn cursive penmanship:

  • Studies show that printing letters and writing in cursive use different parts of the brain, with the latter helping to develop a child's fine motor skills. Not only that, in one study, people who wrote in cursive showed more brain activity than those who printed or typed — and they also generated more words and ideas.
  • Kids who learn cursive have been seen to score higher on reading and spelling tests and have a better ability to retain information.
  • Some people with learning disabilities, like dyslexia, or severe brain injuries can understand cursive better than print.
  • There are plenty of important historical documents that are written in cursive, and children who can't decipher cursive words won't be able to read them. It'd be as if the Declaration of Independence was written in another language.
  • As infrequently as adults need to write in cursive these days, they still need to sign plenty of paperwork, from lease agreements to marriage certificates to receipts.

Join the conversation
Parenting NewsLittle KidsParenting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
by Brandi Milloy
Dad's Thoughts on Kids' Public Meltdowns
Toddlers
Dad Explains Why a Toddler Having a Tantrum Is Actually a Sign of Good Parenting
by Alessia Santoro
Boy Flung From California Water Slide
Little Kids
The Jaw-Dropping Moment 1 Boy Was Flung Off a Newly Opened Water Slide
by Lauren Levy
Kendrick Lamar's Support of Centennial High Marching Band
Entertainment Video
Kendrick Lamar's Changing Lives at His High School
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Family Birth Time Clock Wall
touching stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds