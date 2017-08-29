What This Garbage Man Said to a Little Girl on His Route Will Leave You in a Puddle of Mush

A little girl named Brooklyn had a very surprising request for her birthday — she wanted to finally meet a man she's been admiring from afar: her family's garbage collector, Delvar. Or as they've taken to calling him, "our favorite awesome smiley garbage man."

Each Thursday for over a year, Brooklyn, who lives in Bloomington, IL, would anxiously awaited the garbage truck's arrival at their house.

In a Facebook post, Brooklyn's mom wrote:

It started with waving from the window, then we had to try and be outside to wave, and when we missed the truck driving by the house, I'd drive around the neighborhood to find the garbage truck and wave on our way out the door in the mornings. Every Thursday, my heart is full when I see the joy that our amazing garbage man brings Brooklyn when he honks and waves at her with a BIG smile.

To make Brooklyn's birthday — which, as luck would have it, was on a Thursday — extra special, they decided it was time they finally met their garbage collector. Brooklyn wrapped up a cupcake and waited for his arrival. When he rounded the corner of their street, Brooklyn's mom thanked him for his upbeat demeanor and acknowledged how much it meant to her daughter.



To her surprise, Delvar admitted that he, too, looks forward to their weekly visits. What he revealed next will leave you in a puddle of mush . . .

He said that he has a meeting every Thursday morning and always tries to get out of there in a hurry so that he can make sure to see us every week.

We're so glad Brooklyn got her birthday wish, and when Thursday rolls around again, we can't help but get excited about her run-in, full of honking and waving, with her "favorite awesome smiley garbage man."