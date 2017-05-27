You'll Never Read a Llama Llama Book the Same After Hearing Ludacris Rap the Words

If you've ever dreaded reading yet another book in the popular Llama Llama series, this video will breathe new life into your nightly bedtime routine. During an appearance on Power 106's The Cruz Show earlier this month, Ludacris, who is a father of four himself, turned the rhyming words of Llama Llama Red Pajama into a catchy rap that you won't be able to get out of your head. Watch the impressive freestyle above — you can thank us after bedtime tonight.