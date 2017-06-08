 Skip Nav
Over 25,000 Foldaway Baby Gates Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard
Madison Mill Foldaway Baby Gate Recall June 2017

Over 25,000 Foldaway Baby Gates Recalled Due to Strangulation Hazard

Madison Mill has voluntarily recalled two versions of its foldaway expandable baby gate due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

"A young child's neck can fit into the 'V' shaped opening along the top edge of the gate, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards to young children," The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website reads. "Also, young children can pass under the gate allowing access to restricted areas, such as stairs."

The gates included in the recall are the Madison Mill 23, which expands to three feet, and the Madison Mill 25, which expands to five feet — both of which were sold in independent hardware stores and online from January 2013 through May 2017. The company is urging consumers to cease use of these gates and to contact Madison Mill for a full refund.

Although this recall is for the Madison Mill brand in particular, should you have a similar type of expandable gate of any brand in your home, be sure to give it a full look to make sure your child's neck or head cannot fit into any of the openings and that they cannot get underneath the gate.

Join the conversation
Baby ShoppingRecalls
Join The Conversation
