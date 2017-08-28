Stop What You're Doing, and Read Mark Zuckerberg's Letter to His Newborn Daughter

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, shared the big news that their second bundle of joy had arrived in a Facebook post (where else?) on August 28. Baby August was welcomed into the world with an adorable family photo as well as a powerful note from her dad that every parent should read.

Zuckerberg was obviously overjoyed at the arrival of their second daughter, and reassured the newborn that the world would be a better place than it is now when she's older.

"When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in — a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality," wrote Zuckerberg.

The Facebook founder also wrote how important it is to let kids be kids:

"You will be busy when you're older, so I hope you take time to smell all the flowers and put all the leaves you want in your bucket now," he wrote. "I hope you read your favorite Dr. Seuss books so many times you start inventing your own stories about the Vipper of Vipp. I hope you ride the carousel with Max until you've tamed every color horse. I hope you run as many laps around our living room and yard as you want. And then I hope you take a lot of naps. I hope you're a great sleeper. And I hope even in your dreams you can feel how much we love you."

He took it a step further when he said that for now, August's only responsibility is to enjoy childhood.

"Childhood is magical," said Zuckerberg. "You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation."

Zuckerberg signed off with a sweet sentiment for the newest member of the family:

"August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you," he said. "We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

And that's pretty powerful stuff, coming from one of the most influential people in the world. So parents, take note!