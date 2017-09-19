Maternity Dresses Under $100
Mamas-to-Be Don't Have to Spend a Lot — These Maternity Dresses Are Under $100
If you're hitting the point in your second trimester where you need to retire your normal wardrobe and expand into maternity, it can be frustrating to be faced with aggressive price points. You're only going to be pregnant for a few more months, so why should you invest in developing a costly wardrobe? If this dilemma sounds similar but you can't ignore the fact that you need to pick up a special-occasion maternity dress, we went ahead and found 16 pieces that are not only chic but that also won't break the bank. The best part is that they all ring in at under $100.
Maternity Cally Floral Printed Cap Sleeve Shift Dress
$30
from boohoo
Motherhood Maternity Plus Size Maternity Shirt Dress
$49.98 $24.97
Rhodes Dress
$242 $96.80
from Rachel Pally
Motherhood Maternity Velvet Burnout Dress
$59.98
Maternity Color-Blocked Layered-Look Dress
$228 $76.97
Maternity Tiered Nursing Maxi Dress
$88 $69.99
Maternity Embroidered Dress
$148 $55.97
Maternity Mosaic-Print Maxi Dress
$128 $69.97
Maternity Striped Maxi Dress
$89.98 $45.49
Rosie Pope Britt Dress
$178 $89
