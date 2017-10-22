This Mom "Never Felt So Empowered" While Breastfeeding at Her Wedding

After giving birth to her daughter, who was born premature, one mom knew that the battle to breastfeed her newborn would certainly be one fought uphill. She shared a photo of herself breastfeeding in her wedding dress to the Facebook group Breastfeeding Mama Talk in hopes of inspiring other women who were experiencing the same frustrations.

"My little preemie, now 11 weeks, and I have had an amazing [breastfeeding] journey. From [nasogastric] tubes, to bottles, to finally breastfeeding, and tongue and lip ties — we've had all the obstacles. I'm sooo thankful we could finally be [extended breastfeeding]," she wrote.

So when her daughter needed to be fed just minutes before she walked down the aisle at her own wedding, it's no surprise the bride didn't bat an eye. In fact, she was blown away by the emotional connection she felt with her mini me. "I got married yesterday and I couldn't have asked for a more perfect day. 15 minutes before going down the aisle, this little lady needed her mama. I have never felt so empowered. I love being her mama and I love the bond we share through breastfeeding."

The moral of the story? Even if chances you're able to breastfeed seem like they're slim to none, there's nothing wrong with trying to beat the odds.