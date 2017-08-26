 Skip Nav
Moms You Meet
The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store
Food and Activities
Let These Before-and-After Playroom Photos Inspire You to Transform Your Space
Personal Essay
With 5 Simple Words, Mark Zuckerberg Says Everything That Needs to Be Said About Vaccines
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like

Cartoonist Chelsea Carr didn't always use her personal life as inspiration for her illustrations, but becoming a mom puts a whole new filter on life, and before she knew it, her comics evolved into cathartic yet hilarious riffs on the "joys" of pregnancy and parenthood.

Now, she has a website, Mom Comic, and she posts weekly strips about her experiences as a first-time mother. From the real reason new moms get a gym membership to flow charts on how to decide whether to vaccinate your kids, Carr's sense of humor rings true for anyone who's had a wooden toy thrown at their knee just when the previous bruise was starting to clear up.

Although fellow in-the-trenches parents are sure to relate, Carr told POPSUGAR that her goal in creating these comics is actually to give her toddler son an archive that he can enjoy when he's older. Until then, she picked out 17 of her favorite strips for us to enjoy right now.

17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
17 Hands-Down Hysterical Comics That Depict What Being a Mom Is Really Like
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Parenting HumorParenting
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
These Are the 15 Movies From the '90s That You Need to Watch With Your Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Signs You Are a Millennial Mom
Parenting
8 Things You Need to Know About Millennial Moms
by Kate Schweitzer
How Halloween Now Is Different From the 1980s
Nostalgia
How Halloween Is Different Now Than It Was in the 1980s
by Lauren Levy
Backhanded Compliments Moms Are Tired of Hearing
Parenting
The 11 Backhanded Compliments That All Moms Are Seriously Sick of Hearing
by Lauren Levy
Places to Visit With Your Kids
Family Travel
25 Places to Visit With Your Kids Before They Get Too Big
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds