Mom's Funny Video Rant About Half Days
This Mom Asked the Question We've All Been Thinking: "What's the Point of the Half Day?"
Half day!? This ain't Mother's Day Out.
Posted by Whoa Susannah- Susannah B. Lewis, Author on Tuesday, May 23, 2017
In a candid Facebook video that has recently gone viral, parenting blogger and author Susannah B. Lewis hilariously listed her many grievances with end-of-the-school-year half days.
For starters, Susannah said they only really serve as a day for kids to get hyper and promptly head home. "That just means I have to get up at 6:30, drag these kids out of bed, send them to school for three hours to get them hyped up on sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, Pixy Stix, doughnuts, and cupcakes," she said, adding, "Then I have to go get them before the sugar high has even worn off."
Susannah is clearly not alone in her hatred of the half day: her impassioned and hysterical video currently has over four million views and 45,000 shares on Facebook. Watch the remainder of her relatable rant above.