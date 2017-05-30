 Skip Nav
This Mom Asked the Question We've All Been Thinking: "What's the Point of the Half Day?"
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Babies
We Let Our Baby Cry It Out, and 10 Years Later, This Is What Happened
Babies
The Ultimate Third-Trimester Checklist

Mom's Funny Video Rant About Half Days

This Mom Asked the Question We've All Been Thinking: "What's the Point of the Half Day?"

Half day!? This ain't Mother's Day Out.

Posted by Whoa Susannah- Susannah B. Lewis, Author on Tuesday, May 23, 2017

In a candid Facebook video that has recently gone viral, parenting blogger and author Susannah B. Lewis hilariously listed her many grievances with end-of-the-school-year half days.

For starters, Susannah said they only really serve as a day for kids to get hyper and promptly head home. "That just means I have to get up at 6:30, drag these kids out of bed, send them to school for three hours to get them hyped up on sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, Pixy Stix, doughnuts, and cupcakes," she said, adding, "Then I have to go get them before the sugar high has even worn off."

Related
These Moms Talking About Swimsuits Will Have You Nodding So Hard Your Head Will Fall Off

Susannah is clearly not alone in her hatred of the half day: her impassioned and hysterical video currently has over four million views and 45,000 shares on Facebook. Watch the remainder of her relatable rant above.

Parenting VideosSummerParenting HumorViral VideosHumorSchool
