So This Mom Got Shamed For Squeezing in a Workout at Target, Because of Course She Did

A post shared by SELF Magazine (@selfmagazine) on Oct 15, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Sia Cooper, a fitness guru and mama with a gigantic social media following, is getting heat for posting a harmless video of herself working out at Target while shopping. And surprise, surprise internet trolls had something to say about her parenting skills once SELF posted the video to its Instagram on Oct. 16.

The mama of two originally uploaded the clip on Oct. 2 with the caption: "Getting it done in Target because it's only the most magic place in the entire world (besides Disney world). So if you saw a weirdo working out in Target today-yup that was me! Who needs a friggin' gym."



Although many people who follow her personal account were supportive, some of SELF's followers on Instagram had negative things to say: "Her own kid is looking at her crazy. Um let's go home mom, your embarrassing me," criticized one woman. Another commenter was less than enthusiastic about her venue choice: "Sorry. No rah rah rah from me. This is dumb." And a third even resorted to name-calling. "If I saw that lady at Target I would run away from Target. She looks like a lunatic."

In an interview with US Weekly, Cooper clapped back at the haters, explaining the video was meant to be a form of fun inspiration for busy moms. "I was shocked and in disbelief that people could have such a hateful opinion over something that wasn't serious to begin," she said. "People completely took something fun and trashed it like they always do."

Despite some people trying to bring her down, Cooper's confident she'll shake off the hate: "People will make their own excuses for not making the time to workout, even though I give them creative ways to do so. It might not be their cup of tea, but no reason to bash it."

We couldn't agree more.