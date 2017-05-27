This Mom's Cover of "Let It Go" Will Have You Laughing Out Loud



By now, moms across the country have heard every "Let It Go" cover on YouTube, but this is one they will truly love. Deva Dalporto, the musical mastermind behind "What Does the Kid Say?", gave the popular Frozen tune a parenting perspective. Addressing all of motherhood's highs and lows, like seeing kids smile and accepting your saggy boobs, her version is one that every mom is sure to appreciate.

