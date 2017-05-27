 Skip Nav
This Mom's Cover of "Let It Go" Will Have You Laughing Out Loud
Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day
Audi's Super Bowl Ad With a Dad Contemplating His Daughter's Worth Will Give You Chills
How to Talk to Your Kids About Sex at Every Age

This video was originally featured on MyLifeSuckers by Deva Dalporto, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Moms. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel here.

By now, moms across the country have heard every "Let It Go" cover on YouTube, but this is one they will truly love. Deva Dalporto, the musical mastermind behind "What Does the Kid Say?", gave the popular Frozen tune a parenting perspective. Addressing all of motherhood's highs and lows, like seeing kids smile and accepting your saggy boobs, her version is one that every mom is sure to appreciate.

This post was originally published on February 25, 2014.

Front Page Image Source: Walt Disney

Frozen MovieParenting HumorParentingHumorVideo
CassandraLee49168 CassandraLee49168 2 years

Firstly that was not called for, secondly she allowed it to get messy for the video. Have you watched any of her other video's with a spotless house before you decided to make this rude and judgemental comment on here?

CoMMember13612641679532 CoMMember13612641679532 3 years

Mama of 11 here and oh, yeah, this song rings true (especially the shower at noon with little faces peeking in!). My kids love this and kept saying, "Yep, that's us/mom!!" Well, no, my house doesn't look like that (slave labor and all... :) ) Awesome song!!

imarroquin imarroquin 3 years

Love the video! So very true. ... But she definitely needs a maid. I have 5 kids and my house looks NOTHING like that.

Lori15503435 Lori15503435 3 years
Jeff, honey, as a homeschooling mother of 7 with an EXTRAORDINARILY helpful husband, I must say that I think you may be taking yourself a little too seriously. This was funny. Her entire point was that all the things that feel like a huge, earth shattering obstacle (temper tantrums and dirty floors) really aren't that big of a deal...just let it go. May I suggest, that you let it go too? <3
Nonya15500151 Nonya15500151 3 years
Well, everyone has their own opinions, and I definitely don't dislike or have negative things to say about everything, but I have to say, I really don't like this. I don't think its the content of it. The words are funny, but maybe its just the person singing it or the over exaggerate bad "choreography", if you can call it that. Its just my opinion. I'm not a fan of it. Sorry.
Angela15499395 Angela15499395 3 years
So I LOVE this! this is my new theme song ;) I think I will sing it to my 2 year old when she is throwing paper mache glue all over ;) or perhaps when she decides that crayons are for the wall ;) so funny and so true
DeeMcmullin DeeMcmullin 3 years
I loved it- no way can anyone possibly have anything negative to say! Oh yeah I forgot .. .. some find something to say negative even in the funniest things!
CoMMember13628884469146 CoMMember13628884469146 3 years
Jeffrey, as all mothers here are saying, Deva is doing this to be humorous and to say in a comical way the things that mothers go through each day. She has another video which is a parody of 'what does a fox say?" called "What does a kid say?" and has a post on facebook in which she mainly talks about her beloved children and life at home. I know for a fact that she didn't post this video to complain about her kids, and that she is a loving Mom! I am happy for your wife that you are such a loving, devoted father...not all women (like me) are that lucky! Good for you for making your children such a huge priority in your life.
