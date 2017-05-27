Mom's "Let It Go" Cover
This Mom's Cover of "Let It Go" Will Have You Laughing Out Loud
This video was originally featured on MyLifeSuckers by Deva Dalporto, who is part of POPSUGAR Select Moms. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel here.
By now, moms across the country have heard every "Let It Go" cover on YouTube, but this is one they will truly love. Deva Dalporto, the musical mastermind behind "What Does the Kid Say?", gave the popular Frozen tune a parenting perspective. Addressing all of motherhood's highs and lows, like seeing kids smile and accepting your saggy boobs, her version is one that every mom is sure to appreciate.
This post was originally published on February 25, 2014.
Front Page Image Source: Walt Disney
Firstly that was not called for, secondly she allowed it to get messy for the video. Have you watched any of her other video's with a spotless house before you decided to make this rude and judgemental comment on here?
Mama of 11 here and oh, yeah, this song rings true (especially the shower at noon with little faces peeking in!). My kids love this and kept saying, "Yep, that's us/mom!!" Well, no, my house doesn't look like that (slave labor and all... :) ) Awesome song!!
Love the video! So very true. ... But she definitely needs a maid. I have 5 kids and my house looks NOTHING like that.