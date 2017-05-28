If You Have a Boy, Please Spend 30 Seconds Reading This Mom's Message

Jaime Primak Sullivan might call herself "the meanest mom ever," but this New Jersey parent is teaching her boys not to hide their emotions.

This mother-of-three isn't afraid to show her sons affection, especially when they are in pain, and after a stranger at a baseball game criticized her for comforting her 8-year-old son Max when he got hit in the face with a ball, Jamie decided to speak out. "I saw it happen like it was slow motion. I saw his eyes widen and then squint from the pain — he looked around trying to focus. I knew he was looking for me," Jamie wrote on Facebook. "My feet couldn't move fast enough. As soon as we connected, I got down on one knee."

Jamie wrapped her arms around Max and he sobbed into her shoulder at the pain. A stranger quickly interrupted this moment between mother and son when he approached and said, "You need to stop babying that kid."

Instead of getting upset, Jamie kept her attention on her child, cleaned his face, and sent him back to join his team once she knew that he was OK. However, as she climbed back up the bleachers, her hands started shaking with rage.

