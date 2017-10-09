This Mom's Post Proves How Much We Accomplish When We Mother Our Kids Every Day

Adrian Wood, a blogger at Tales of an Educated Debutante, knows all too well that being a mom means no breaks or days off. Motherhood can be beyond exhausting — and she made that concept come to life in a tearjerking Facebook poem titled "Motherhood" that recounted a single day:

I had a nightmare that woke me and I rose to make my coffee. Mothers begin.



I packed lunches, put dry cereal in bowls and helped look for and talk through the debacle of a missing social studies notebook. Mothers listen.



I tiptoed so as to not wake up my husband because he had a really tiring day yesterday. Mothers understand.



I drove everyone to school and forced myself to go to the grocery store. Mothers persevere.

And if you thought dropping the kiddos off at school for the day means Mom gets a few hours to herself to relax, think again. Wood's afternoon is reserved for all the important tasks she can't get done with children in tow, and none of them involves sneaking in a few hours of TV:

I had lunch with a friend and worked for several hours. Mothers juggle.



I cleaned out a closet, a corner cupboard and kitchen cabinets. Mothers toss.



I had a sitter take my littlest to the park and I worked some more. Mothers continue.



I made dinner and we ate nearly all together. Mothers cook.



I asked my husband to pick up our son and a friend from soccer practice. Mothers plan.



I watched my daughter give her all in karate class. Mothers cheer.

Evenings in her household prove to be a delicate balance of spending time with her family and preparing for the next day:

I made people take showers and put their dirty clothes in laundry baskets. Mothers teach.



I ignored plates and dishes and leftover chicken divan so I could get someone in their footy pajamas. Mothers prioritize.



I snuggled up to my precious son who shall be four next month and in that moment autism didn't seem so scary. Mothers learn.



I lay beside him as he fell asleep and thought about the day and the gift of time. Mothers slow.



I wonder what will happen tomorrow as a million things rush my mind. Mothers worry.



I grow hot beside the little boy dressed in fleece and still, I remain. Mothers know.

Despite being completely exhausted, Wood knows that the good aspects of motherhood will always outweigh the negative ones. As she concluded: "I adore motherhood and all that comes with it even when I forget to remember. Mothers love."