 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Family Travel
Why You 100% Need a Balloon in Your Pocket the Next Time You Travel With Kids
Pregnancy
17 Struggles Only a Mom With Severe Morning Sickness Will Understand

Mom's Rant About Red Ribbon Week at School

Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today

"I don't understand what is going on," says Melissa Radke, a mom of two, as she begins a hysterical rant about a themed week at her kids' school. In the video, she flashes a sheet of paper about "Red Ribbon Week," which outlines what children should wear to school each day of the special week. The week's goal "is to encourage children of all ages to be drug-free throughout their lives," but Radke says, "That is a lie. That is not the goal — the goal is to drive moms crazy with different outfits every day."

The hilarious mom continues, walking us through each day of the week, outlining why she feels that this outfit plan isn't necessarily an effective way to teach our kids to be drug-free while simultaneously relating to every parent of a child in public school. "'Thursday: don't let drugs find you — wear camo.' The problem is that people who wear camo are not invisible. They're not. So I feel perhaps that drugs could still find you because it doesn't make you an invisible person."

Her quick-witted rant is just the laugh we needed today — watch it in full above.

Related
Toddler Hilariously Scolds Her Dad After He Leaves the Toilet Seat Up Again
This Hilarious Video of Parenting Expectations vs. Reality Will Remind You to Embrace the Chaos
15 Times Mom and Dad Screwed Up (and Everything Turned Out Fine)

Join the conversation
Parenting VideosStaying SaneParenting HumorViral VideosHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Zoe Saldana
by Celia Fernandez
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
Little Kids
Why You Shouldn't Care If I Cosleep With My Baby or Kid
by Laura Lifshitz
Burrito Memes
Humor
Only True Burrito-Lovers Will Understand These 12 So Real Memes
by Celia Fernandez
Viral Videos
by Celia Fernandez
Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
Humor
15 Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
by Celia Fernandez
Jennifer Garner Reads Go the Fuck to Sleep
Celebrity Moms
Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day
by Rebecca Gruber
Explaining Your Divorce to Your Kids
Parenting Tips and Advice
What I Said When My Daughter Asked Why Dad Left
by YourTango
Sea Lion Dragging Girl Into the Water
Little Kids
Dad of Girl Attacked by Sea Lion Speaks Out About the Incident — and the Infection It Caused
by Lauren Levy
People Curtsying For Queen Elizabeth Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Sesame Street Grump Tower Skit About Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Enjoy This Delightful 1988 Sesame Street Clip Demolishing Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Toddler Scolds Her Dad For Not Putting the Toilet Seat Down
Toddlers
Toddler Hilariously Scolds Her Dad After He Leaves the Toilet Seat Up Again
by Alessia Santoro
Dubai Bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali
Kylie Jenner
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds