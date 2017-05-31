Mom's Rant About a Themed Week at Her Kids' School Is the Laugh You Need Today

"I don't understand what is going on," says Melissa Radke, a mom of two, as she begins a hysterical rant about a themed week at her kids' school. In the video, she flashes a sheet of paper about "Red Ribbon Week," which outlines what children should wear to school each day of the special week. The week's goal "is to encourage children of all ages to be drug-free throughout their lives," but Radke says, "That is a lie. That is not the goal — the goal is to drive moms crazy with different outfits every day."

The hilarious mom continues, walking us through each day of the week, outlining why she feels that this outfit plan isn't necessarily an effective way to teach our kids to be drug-free while simultaneously relating to every parent of a child in public school. "'Thursday: don't let drugs find you — wear camo.' The problem is that people who wear camo are not invisible. They're not. So I feel perhaps that drugs could still find you because it doesn't make you an invisible person."

Her quick-witted rant is just the laugh we needed today — watch it in full above.