Mom's Toilet Seat "Love Notes" Will Make Anyone Who's Lived With a Boy LOL

If you've ever lived with a boy age 2 and up, you know what it's like to walk into your bathroom and see pee droplets basically everywhere but the inside the toilet. Kristina Kuzmic is at a loss at this point over what to do about her ongoing bathroom battle with the boys in her life, so in a post to Facebook, the mom shared her latest attempt at getting her kids to pee inside the actual toilet: she wrote them "love notes" and taped them to the bowl.

When it comes to making your point as a mother, there's no method too petty.