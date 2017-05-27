 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Mom's Hilarious Photo Puts an End to Obnoxious Questions About Her Twins
Toddlers
Why I'm Proud of My Son's Long Hair
Kid Shopping
The 10 Best Bottles For Breastfed Babies
Little Kids
I Lost My Husband 3 Days After Welcoming Our First Baby

Mom of Twins Posts Hilarious Sign Answering Questions

Mom's Hilarious Photo Puts an End to Obnoxious Questions About Her Twins

"Oh, are those twins?!"

"Uh, yes, those two same-sized babies in my stroller are, in fact, twins. For the thousandth time." That's what Australian mom Annie Nolan was likely thinking when she drafted two signs answering 12 of the most-asked, most obnoxious questions she's gotten about her 2-year-old twin girls, Delphia and Cheska.

Although she didn't dare keep the signs affixed to her stroller while out and about, she did snap a photo to share on Facebook.

"As a twin mum, you get asked a series of questions [or] hear a series of statements every time you go out," she wrote on her Facebook post. "I know most people are coming from a great place and are just curious, however many can be quite intrusive and after a while it's just plain exhausting. And since I was heading into the city, I knew the questions would be coming thick and fast . . . but I chickened out on the train and took them off!"

ADVERTISEMENT

Nonetheless, it seems people got her message. The photo has gone viral and has 23,000 "likes" and counting.

Still, we think that she should keep saying this the next time someone asks if those babies are twins:

Image Source: Facebook user Uncanny Annie
Join the conversation
Parenting NewsParenting HumorTwinsParenting
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Netflix
The Keepers' 60-Something Sleuths, Gemma and Abbie, Are IRL Heroes
by Joanna Sloame
First Child vs. Second as Told by GIFs
Humor
The Differences Between Your First Child and Second Child as Told by GIFs
by Alessia Santoro
What is the luckiest day of the year?
Hannahgram
by jiscaro
Tweens and Teens
by Alessia Santoro
Dad Picks Up His Teen From School in a Speedo
Humor
by Alessia Santoro
Flexin’ in Her Complexion Kheris Rogers
Entertainment Video
by M'Ballu Tejan-Sie
Dad Tweets Funny Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
Humor
Hysterical Dad Tweets Priceless Conversations Between Him and His Daughters
by Alessia Santoro
Kinder Joy Egg Toys for Kids Coming to US
Little Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Chores For Kids by Age
Little Kids
These Are the Chores Your Child Should Be Doing This Year Based on Their Age
by Alessia Santoro
Kindergarten Sent Mom Note For Packing Raisins
Little Kids
by Lauren Levy
Struggles of Parenting Toddlers
Toddlers
by Lauren Turner
Twin Sisters Deliver Sons on the Same Exact Day
Parenting News
Twin Sisters Give Birth to Boys on the Same Day With 4 in 100,000 Odds
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds