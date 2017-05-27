Mom's Hilarious Photo Puts an End to Obnoxious Questions About Her Twins

"Oh, are those twins?!"

"Uh, yes, those two same-sized babies in my stroller are, in fact, twins. For the thousandth time." That's what Australian mom Annie Nolan was likely thinking when she drafted two signs answering 12 of the most-asked, most obnoxious questions she's gotten about her 2-year-old twin girls, Delphia and Cheska.

Although she didn't dare keep the signs affixed to her stroller while out and about, she did snap a photo to share on Facebook.

"As a twin mum, you get asked a series of questions [or] hear a series of statements every time you go out," she wrote on her Facebook post. "I know most people are coming from a great place and are just curious, however many can be quite intrusive and after a while it's just plain exhausting. And since I was heading into the city, I knew the questions would be coming thick and fast . . . but I chickened out on the train and took them off!"

Nonetheless, it seems people got her message. The photo has gone viral and has 23,000 "likes" and counting.

Still, we think that she should keep saying this the next time someone asks if those babies are twins: