Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From BEST to WORST

This article written by Christine Schoenwald was originally featured on one of our favorite sites: YourTango.

How good of a mom are you?

Do you know the zodiac signs who make the best moms? Sure, it's fun to do a ranking, but the truth is that every sign and every mother has their own unique style of mothering and their own special abilities at it. And even your horoscope can point out the best qualities you have for parenting.

When I was in college, there was another student whose mother still not only made her lunch but put positive notes in it such as "I love you" and "I know you'll succeed." I envied that woman for having such a loving and thoughtful mother. My mother stressed things like independence and taking care of oneself — still valuable tools to learn but without the emotional tie-in.

I respect my friends who are moms. They work hard to make sure to raise their kids right. Many of them are single moms and even though they seem to have double the work, they're doing a great job as their children know that their mothers have their back and they'll do anything for them.

Moms need to be so many things for their kids: an advocate, a supporter, a teacher, a caregiver, a driver, and a parent.

Some moms are "cool" and others are more traditional and try to instill those traditional values in their children. I know moms who homeschool and others who spend hours and hours searching for the best school for their children. From what I can tell, being a parent is exhausting, and as rewarding as they seem to believe parenting is, I know there are moments where the parents need a break.

As a parent, you need to provide shelter, food, love, and opportunities for growth. It's a tough job and not everybody is good at handling all the responsibility of being a mother.

But some zodiac signs seem a little more qualified for motherhood than others. Here are the zodiac signs who make the best moms, ranked from best to worst.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20) Pisces instill an appreciation of the arts in their children and they encourage their kids to be creative. A Pisces mom's kids will be sensitive, imaginative, and will learn to treat other people with kindness and compassion. Pisces moms will hand down a love of nature, a sense of pride in helping others, and an independent spirit. The Pisces mom may not know how to teach their children to make their dreams a reality but they will support them the whole way as their children try to figure it out for themselves. Read: 7 Brutal Truths About Loving a Pisces, as Written by One

ARIES (March 21 - April 19) Aries moms keep the schedules of their children full of music lessons, sports, hobbies, social activities, and camps. Meanwhile, the Aries mom has a full schedule herself. She wants her children to be adventuresome and to not shy away from trying new things. She encourages them to face all challenges head-on and to fight for what they believe in. She is occasionally blunt but almost immediately regrets it. Aries moms can be pushy with their kids and sometimes need to be able to listen and really hear what her child wants or doesn't want to do. Read: The 13 Brutal Truths About Loving an Aries, as Written by One

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20) Gemini moms can talk about anything with their kids — they often have the "sex" talk very early on. Gemini moms don't have any secrets from their children. Her kids have great communication skills and are very aware of what's happening in the world around them. One of the things that make a Gemini mom so unique is her ability to understand her kids regardless of their gender or their age. Gemini moms give the best parties and have the best play dates (because they seem like a party). Read: The 13 Brutal Truths About Loving a Gemini, as Written by One

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19) Capricorn moms will fight to the death for their kids. They are fiercely loyal and will always stand up for them. These moms do not mess around and take their parenting very seriously. They want to instill a good work ethic in their kids and for them to have discipline and focus. You can be sure if their kids get an allowance, they earn it by doing chores and taking care of their siblings. Capricorn moms are most often working moms and sometimes have to be reminded to take some time for themselves, and not devote every spare minute to their family. Read: 7 Brutal Truths About Loving a Capricorn, as Written by One

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20) Taurus moms are incredibly patient — so much so that they sometimes come off as saintly. But make no mistake, Taurus moms are very real and down to earth. Taurus moms can be stubborn which can lead to issues when her kids get to the teenage years. If you've ever witnessed a stand-off between a Taurus mom and her teen, you know it's not pretty. A Taurus mom makes sure that her kids have an appreciation of beauty and nature. Since a Taurus mom may be prone to overindulgence with food and spending, she needs to watch that she doesn't overfeed her kid or that they don't know the value of a dollar. Read: The 5 Brutal Truths About Loving a Taurus, as Written by One

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22) Libras are great moms because they're so balanced and peaceful. They encourage harmony in the home and when there's discord between siblings, she's able to see each one's perspective in an argument and help the participants to find neutral ground. Libra moms don't love having to be the disciplinarian and would rather be a friend than a parent but usually wait to be friends with their kids until they've grown up. The most important things that a Libra mom teaches her kids are how to share, how to feel compassion for others, and how to be good friends. Read: 11 Brutal Truths About Loving a Libra, as Written by One

CANCER (June 21 - July 22) A Cancer mom is protective and nurturing. In fact, kids with a Cancer mom know that they're truly loved and cared for. A Cancer mom is always there to listen to her child and help them to feel better. She wants her home to be a place of love and comfort and for her kids to be able to share anything with her. When all else fails, a Cancer mom will make her child's favorite cookies or snack just so they know how adored they are. She's also great at being able to help develop a child's creativity and isn't shy about sharing her child's genius with the world. Read: The 5 Brutal Truths About Loving a Cancer, as Written by One

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius moms have huge hearts and want to share the world with their kids. They very likely start traveling with them at an early age. They inject a thirst for knowledge and a strong sense of independence in their children, as well as a wicked sense of humor. Sagittarians make for fun moms and she knows that childhood is brief, so she wants her kids to enjoy every moment of it. A Sagittarius mom can be impulsive — one minute she's in the carpool lane making her way to drop-off, the next she's declaring that it's a beach day instead. She may not have as many rules as many of the other moms because she wants her kids to be their own people, not a carbon copy of her. Read: 7 Brutal Truths About Loving a Sagittarius, as Written by One

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Whatever is broken, the Virgo mom is going to do her best to fix it, whether it's a toy or a broken heart. She has high expectations for her children and can be critical but she still loves them deeply, even when they fail her. She's the queen of multitasking as she parents, works, volunteers, and still keeps a very clean and orderly home. She wants her kids to have discipline and to not give up when things get hard. A Virgo mom has perfectionist leanings and can ride her kids too hard if she's not careful. Read: 7 Brutal Truths About Loving a Virgo (as Written by a Virgo)

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio moms are scarily intuitive and often know what's going on with their child before the child does themselves. Scorpio moms are big on loyalty, honesty, and protection, and as long as her kids tell the truth and look out for others, she's good. Watch out if you insult her children in any way or you create a problem for them, for she'll fight harder for her kids than for herself. She'll put the needs of her family above her own and will passionately defend them whenever she feels they've been threatened. Read: 14 Brutal Truths About Loving a Scorpio, as Written by One

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18) Aquarian moms are all about not conforming and being true to oneself. She may homeschool her kids but will make sure they have some outside classes. She'll make sure that they know the importance of helping others and that her children are aware of important issues such as global warming. The Aquarian mom will be sure to encourage imagination and experimentation in her kids. However, she will have very little patience for meltdowns and any kind of emotional display. She may need to be reminded that she can't assume her kids know that she loves them and that she needs to reassure them. Read: 7 Brutal Truths About Loving an Aquarius, as Written by One