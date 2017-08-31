The 13 Moms You Meet at the Grocery Store

For some, there is no greater joy than wandering up and down the aisles of their local grocery store. But add a child to that picture and it's an entirely different experience. While it's highly unlikely that you'll run into the future Queen of England at your local supermarket (but hey, you never know!), there are some other personalities you're sure to see. From the mom who's oblivious to what her tot is throwing into the cart to the one who is just there for the samples, read on to see the moms you're likely to find at your local store, Target, and even Costco.