This Birth Photographer Shares the Most Memorable — and Jaw-Dropping — Photos From Her 100 Deliveries

Birth is one of the most important moments of women's lives, yet many mothers find that after the fact, they only have a few concrete memories of the entire birth experience.

Monet Moutrie, of Monet Nicole, is an experienced birth photographer and has captured an astounding 100 deliveries. From unmedicated home water births to hospital C-sections and stillbirths, she has seen it all — and has taken thousands of mind-blowing photographs in the process.

"I've witnessed and captured moments of intense strength, intense doubt, and intense joy. Quite simply: there is nothing more emotionally evocative than birth," Monet told POPSUGAR. "Having professional birth photographs can help give those memories more shape and power."

During her time observing the most intense hours of a family's life, she's learned that no birth is the same — and that there's immense beauty in the differences. "The more I do birth photography, the more I realize that women need to feel empowered and supported in whatever choices they make," said Monet. "The span of human emotion is often displayed in the hours that surround the first breath of a child."

As Monet reflects on her 100 births, she's shared her all-time favorite photos — and the incredible details that make their stories just as memorable.