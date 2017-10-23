 Skip Nav
Tweens and Teens
What Happened When I Didn't Hold My Son to the Same Standards as My Daughters
Parenting
30 Questions to Ask Your Kid Instead of "How Was Your Day?"
Food and Activities
37 Scarily Cute Halloween Sweets

Most Popular Baby Names 2017

These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2017 So Far

The results are in — kinda — for the most popular baby names of 2017. Now that we're just over halfway through the year, Nameberry is sharing the biggest names of 2017 thus far — calculated by looking at which names were most viewed since January in conjunction with the current baby name trends — and unlike in previous years, there's actually a bit of change happening up in the top slots.

In the boys' section, Asher has reclaimed the top spot from Ezra, which moved down to the fourth spot, and within the top 100 boys' names, nearly a fifth are new compared to 2016's list. In the girls' corner, Olivia is still reigning supreme; however, new to the top 10 are Evelyn, Penelope, and Eleanor, and the top 100 is seeing some surprising new monikers such as Saskia and Ines.

Check out the 50 most popular girls' and boys' names of 2017 so far — would you or have you used any of these names?

ADVERTISEMENT
Related
100 Baby Names You've Never Heard of but Are Going to Want to Use

Boys

  1. Asher
  2. Atticus
  3. Jack
  4. Ezra
  5. Theodore
  6. Milo
  7. Jasper
  8. Oliver
  9. Silas
  10. Wyatt
  11. Henry
  12. Matthew
  13. Leo
  14. Declan
  15. Oscar
  16. Xavier
  17. Finn
  18. Levi
  19. Thomas
  20. Sebastian
  21. Felix
  22. Axel
  23. Benjamin
  24. Alexander
  25. Kai

Girls

  1. Olivia
  2. Amelia
  3. Charlotte
  4. Isla
  5. Isabella
  6. Ava
  7. Aurora
  8. Evelyn
  9. Penelope
  10. Eleanor
  11. Arabella
  12. Rose
  13. Cora
  14. Amara
  15. Ophelia
  16. Violet
  17. Luna
  18. Elizabeth
  19. Hazel
  20. Esme
  21. Maeve
  22. Adeline
  23. Alice
  24. Thea
  25. Lucy


Image Source: Stocksnap / Dakota Corbin
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Baby Names
Health News
End Bloat and Lose Weight by Drinking This Kitchen Staple
by Michele Foley
What It's Like to Work at Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's
Here's Why You Should Always Shop at Trader Joe's on Tuesday and Wednesday
by Erin Cullum
Frugal Meals
Cooking Tips
I Made Dirt-Cheap Meals For a Week, and Here’s How I Survived
by Anna Monette Roberts
Elf on the Shelf Parody Memes
Humor
10 Elf on the Shelf Parodies That Are Even Better Than the Real Thing
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Unique Boy Names
Babies
Unique Boy Names
by Circle-of-Moms-Editors
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds