These Are the Most Popular Baby Names of 2017 So Far

The results are in — kinda — for the most popular baby names of 2017. Now that we're just over halfway through the year, Nameberry is sharing the biggest names of 2017 thus far — calculated by looking at which names were most viewed since January in conjunction with the current baby name trends — and unlike in previous years, there's actually a bit of change happening up in the top slots.

In the boys' section, Asher has reclaimed the top spot from Ezra, which moved down to the fourth spot, and within the top 100 boys' names, nearly a fifth are new compared to 2016's list. In the girls' corner, Olivia is still reigning supreme; however, new to the top 10 are Evelyn, Penelope, and Eleanor, and the top 100 is seeing some surprising new monikers such as Saskia and Ines.

Check out the 50 most popular girls' and boys' names of 2017 so far — would you or have you used any of these names?

Boys

Asher Atticus Jack Ezra Theodore Milo Jasper Oliver Silas Wyatt Henry Matthew Leo Declan Oscar Xavier Finn Levi Thomas Sebastian Felix Axel Benjamin Alexander Kai

Girls

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Ava Aurora Evelyn Penelope Eleanor Arabella Rose Cora Amara Ophelia Violet Luna Elizabeth Hazel Esme Maeve Adeline Alice Thea Lucy



