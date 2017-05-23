 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Toddler Just Had the Mrs. Doubtfire Birthday Party of Your Dreams
Babies
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
Family Life
The Only Thing Cuter Than This Matching Boy and Dog Is Their Adoption Story
Parenting
The 7 Bizarre Things My Mom Always Did That I Do Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Toddler Just Had the Mrs. Doubtfire Birthday Party of Your Dreams

At just 3 years old, Evan Kowalski proved that he has fantastic taste in movies by falling in love with the iconic '90s Robin Williams movie Mrs. Doubtfire. His mom, Laura Kowalski, started showing the Michigan toddler some of her favorite childhood classics, and Euphegenia Doubtfire vacuum-danced her way into his heart.

Laura admits that with their family's hectic schedule, Evan's fourth birthday party snuck up on them, so when she realized it was only two weeks away, she knew that she needed to get moving. "I asked him one evening what type of party he wanted and made some suggestions for him, such as a soccer theme or bugs (he's obsessed with bugs!)," Laura told POPSUGAR. "But instead, he threw back at me, 'I want Mrs. Doubtfire!' I tried changing his mind, but his mind was made up."

Related
Someone Get This Mom an Award For Making Her Girl's Poop Party Dreams Come True

After searching Pinterest and Etsy for Mrs. Doubtfire party ideas and coming up with "absolutely nothing," Laura posted on Facebook to see if anyone was up for the challenge of a Robin Williams-inspired cake. Angie Claxon of Cakes by Sweetypants created a hysterical masterpiece, and family all pitched in to pull off the rest of the day's decor. From an illustration of Euphegenia Doubtfire to "run-by fruiting" kebab snacks and goodie bags that said, "Thank you for coming, dear," this was one memorable celebration!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Kids PartyThe '90sNostalgiaMrs DoubtfireBirthday PartyParenting HumorHumor
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
27 Songs to Add to Your Summer Playlist Immediately
by Ryan Roschke
Starbucks Tea Happy Hour Summer 2017
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Back-to-School-Themed Party Idea
Little Kids
You'll Want to Take Some Notes on This Epic Back-to-School Party
by Lauren Levy
Best of 2017
In Memoriam: 27 Stars We've Already Lost This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Fidget Spinner Nail Art
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Vintage Car Kids Party
Vintage Car Party
Get Thrown Back With This Blast-From-the-Past Vintage-Car-Themed Party
by Kara Allen
Frozen Coronation Party For Kids
Kids Party
Throw a Magical Frozen Coronation Themed Party For Your Princess
by Kara Allen
Adriana Lima's Daughter Valentina's Unicorn Birthday Party
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Threw Her Daughter a Magical Unicorn Birthday Party — Here's What You Need to Do It, Too
by Macy Daniela Martin
Unicorn Birthday Party Decorations
Kids Party
The Unicorn Decor You Need to Make Your Little One's Birthday Party Magical
by Alessandra Foresto
Enchanted Forest Themed Party
Themed Party
Get Lost in This Whimsical Enchanted-Forest-Themed Party
by Cristy Mishkula
Graduation Cap Hack For Natural Hair
Beauty Hacks
Natural-Haired Beauties, Rejoice! This Hack Will Make Your Grad Cap Stay Put
by Victoria Messina
Emoji-Themed Birthday Party
Party Planning
This Emoji-Themed Birthday Party Will Get Nothing but "Likes"
by Cristy Mishkula
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds