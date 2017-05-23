This Toddler Just Had the Mrs. Doubtfire Birthday Party of Your Dreams

At just 3 years old, Evan Kowalski proved that he has fantastic taste in movies by falling in love with the iconic '90s Robin Williams movie Mrs. Doubtfire. His mom, Laura Kowalski, started showing the Michigan toddler some of her favorite childhood classics, and Euphegenia Doubtfire vacuum-danced her way into his heart.

Laura admits that with their family's hectic schedule, Evan's fourth birthday party snuck up on them, so when she realized it was only two weeks away, she knew that she needed to get moving. "I asked him one evening what type of party he wanted and made some suggestions for him, such as a soccer theme or bugs (he's obsessed with bugs!)," Laura told POPSUGAR. "But instead, he threw back at me, 'I want Mrs. Doubtfire!' I tried changing his mind, but his mind was made up."

After searching Pinterest and Etsy for Mrs. Doubtfire party ideas and coming up with "absolutely nothing," Laura posted on Facebook to see if anyone was up for the challenge of a Robin Williams-inspired cake. Angie Claxon of Cakes by Sweetypants created a hysterical masterpiece, and family all pitched in to pull off the rest of the day's decor. From an illustration of Euphegenia Doubtfire to "run-by fruiting" kebab snacks and goodie bags that said, "Thank you for coming, dear," this was one memorable celebration!