 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day
Humor
A Mom's Open Letter to the Swimwear Industry
Family Life
The Only Thing Cuter Than This Matching Boy and Dog Is Their Adoption Story
Parenting
The 7 Bizarre Things My Mom Always Did That I Do Now
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Shutterbug: 10 Pictures to Take on Baby's First Day

That baby ought to be in pictures — lots of pictures! Baby's first day will seem like a blur to everyone involved in the little one's birth. For some moms, it takes looking back at photos of the day to actually recall some of the events. Before handing your camera over to a friend or relative who's promised to capture it all, make a list of the pictures you want to ensure they are recorded before everyone falls off to sleep. Here are our top 10 must-take photos on baby's first day.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
ShutterbugBabiesPhotographyPhotos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
ChristieOlson1381431843 ChristieOlson1381431843 3 years

Beautiful moments like these should be captured and cherished. You get so caught up in the moments it's hard to take mental pictures along the way to be able to recall all the details. Hiring someone to take pic like these would be totally worth it!

cherylrobort cherylrobort 5 years
Frankly speaking,Its both interesting and exciting with little bit nervousness to take pictures baby first day.Here a fantastic tutorial has prepared by adding easiest and most effective way to capture special moment of that day.For me its an impressive post. wine therapy
Get the Dish
No Need to Pay Extra — Make Your Own Chipotle Guac at Home!
by Susannah Chen
Props For Newborn Photography
Photography
Oh, the Places You'll Put Your Newborn
by Denise Stirk
C-Section Birth Story Photo Shoot
Photography
These Beautiful C-Section Birth Photos Are Nothing Short of Amazing
by Alessia Santoro
Food and Activities
70+ Fabulous and Unique Birthday Cakes For Kids
by Rebecca Gruber
Baby and Toddler Sneakers
Babies
The Tiniest Baby Sneakers Your Kids Don't Need, but OMG
by Alessia Santoro
Pregnant TV Characters
Pregnancy
28 Ways TV Shows Bared or Covered Pregnant Bellies
by Rebecca Gruber
Stupidest Mistake New Parents Can Make
Babies
This Is the Stupidest Mistake a New Parent Can Make
by Kate Schweitzer
Photos to Take of Children Every Month
Family Life
The 10 Pictures You'll Want to Take of Your Tots Each Month
by Rebecca Gruber
Must-Take Summer Family Photos
Summer
30 Must-Take Photos to Snap of Your Kids This Summer
by Alessia Santoro
Baby Products You Don't Need
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
by Kate Schweitzer
Tips For Photographing Your Baby in the Hospital
Babies
10 Tips For Photographing Your Baby in the Hospital
by Rebecca Gruber
Things to Know Before Giving Birth
Pregnancy
10 Things to Know Before Giving Birth
by Rebecca Gruber
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds