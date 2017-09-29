This Man Has Held Preemies at the NICU for 12 Years and Proves Grandparents Are the Best

David Deutchman is finally getting the recognition he deserves for his good deeds that are equal parts helpful and adorable: holding babies in the NICU.

A Georgia hospital shared a photo of Deutchman on Facebook, and to say it's blowing up is an understatement. "They call him the ICU Grandpa. On Tuesdays, he visits the PICU to hold babies whose parents can't be with them that day. On Thursdays, he makes rounds in the NICU."

While everyone is oohing and awing behind their screens, the moms whose babies he's rocking are especially grateful:

This photo was taken by baby Logan's mom as she fought back happy tears. Logan has been in our hospital for six weeks. Every night, his mom goes home to be with his big sister. Every morning, she drives back to Scottish Rite feeling "anxious that he's been missing his mommy." On this particular morning, she walked into the PICU to find Logan — a preemie born at just 25 weeks—in the arms of David, who smiled and introduced himself as the ICU Grandpa. This photo captures just one precious moment with a legend of a hospital volunteer who's been holding patients, and their parents' hands, for 12 years.

So far the post has racked up 141,000 reactions on Facebook — and we're hoping he keeps the photos coming.