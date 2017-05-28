 Skip Nav
Just Hours Old, 1 Newborn Helped Pull Off the Ultimate Surprise For His Mom
After Susan Medina and Darick Mead welcomed their first child, the new mom had no idea that there was about to be another reason to celebrate.

At just hours old, Darick enlisted his newborn's help in pulling off the ultimate surprise proposal, which left the new mom stunned. The Nebraska couple has been together for two years and Darick always teased Susan that he didn't want to get married for 40 years.

However, this new dad had a much sooner date in mind and worked with hospital staff to make their newborn's birth even more memorable. A month before Ryder's birth, Darick bought an engagement ring and let the hospital in on his idea. Shortly after Susan's C-section, nurses came in to "check on" Ryder but were actually slipping him into a personalized onesie that said, "Mommy, will you marry my Daddy?"

When they brought the baby back over, Darick was waiting by her bedside with a cushion-cut engagement ring. "I didn't expect that at all. I thought I was going to be changing the baby's diaper, looked up, and everyone had their phones out, so I was confused," Susan told POPSUGAR. "But I was super, super happy!"


Image Source: Facebook user Susan Medina
