Feeling Isolated as a New Mom? Here's What You Should Do Now

Having your first child is an emotionally overwhelming experience. After the birth, family and friends surround you, welcoming your new addition and offering gifts and support. Maybe your husband is lucky enough to work for a company that offers paternity leave or your mom comes to help for a week or two. But as time goes by and the visitors, gifts, and congratulatory phone calls fade, you might find yourself feeling alone, despite the bundle of joy in your arms.

Leaving the house with a newborn can feel like an impossible task. The hours between your spouse leaving for and returning from work can seem endless. And suddenly you can't remember the last time you put on makeup or wore anything but pajama pants, and — even worse — you can't imagine a scenario in which you'd be inspired to do either. You are officially in baby isolation, and it can be a lonely place. If you are looking for a way to reconnect with the world, here's how to start.