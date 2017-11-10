10 Things to Buy a Mom-to-Be — Even If They're Not on Her Registry

The perfect baby gift should be adorable and useful for moms-to-be. That's why we've partnered with
Target to share perfect present ideas for new moms.
Oftentimes, the best baby gifts are those that don't come from a mom's registry list. Miniature shoes and sweet onesies may be adorable to look at, but truly exceptional baby shower presents will give parents-to-be savvy solutions to unforeseen conundrums they may face with a newborn. After all, even parents who love planning ahead may encounter situations they never could have anticipated. Help the mom-to-be in your life take on new parenthood confidently with these 10 essential baby gifts.
A Cozy Docking Station
Babies adore feeling cozy and safe, and what better way to give them the security they crave than with a
docking station? Whether new moms use the station to provide their child with enhanced comfort during diaper changes or to give them extra support as they play with their toys, a docking station is a must-have item for parents.
1 / 10
Extra Diapers
Diapers may not be the most glamorous gift to give a mom-to-be, but they are the most useful! Newborn babies use more
diapers than any parent could possibly anticipate, and having extras on hand is always a good idea.
2 / 10
A Precious Pacifier
Pacifiers are useful for a multitude of reasons, especially for an anxious baby, and this indispensable item is made even better with the addition of a tiny stuffed animal for babies to hold onto as they suckle. Consider this handy item a fussy baby's panacea; after all, what baby wouldn't love a furry friend to soothe them when they're upset?
3 / 10
A Soothing Swaddle
Not every mom-to-be has mastered the
DIY swaddle, but luckily, she doesn't have to! With the help of a sweet swaddle that doesn't require any extra skill to zip up, new moms can make their lives infinitely easier.
4 / 10
A Cool Car Seat
When new moms are planning the arrival of their little nugget, they often forget one key piece of the puzzle: the perfect
car seat for transporting their baby from place to place. A plush car seat that offers extra cushioning and emphasizes safety is the perfect gift for on-the-go moms.
5 / 10
A Portable Changing Table
Traveling with a newborn is much easier when the need to find the nearest changing table isn't looming over the journey. Simplify a new mom's life by providing her with
a portable changing station that will make diaper swaps a breeze.
6 / 10
A Mobile to Remember
Bright colors and unusual textures foster infant development, and this lovable
turtle mobile is perfect for any new baby.
7 / 10
A Bathtime Buddy
What's bathtime without a rubber ducky? Allow your favorite mom-to-be to introduce her infant to the classic bath toy in the form of a
safety tub that helps parents keep their babies protected and focused on play in the water.
8 / 10
A Snug Security Blanket
An ultrasoft
security blanket will ensure babies feel safe and nurtured whether they're asleep in a crib or accompanying mom on an errand. This utterly huggable version receives bonus points for the darling stuffed bunny babies will love to curl up with!
9 / 10
A Beautiful Bedding Set
Any new mom will sleep easier knowing that her baby is settled onto into plush, pretty, and tightly fitted linens that promote safe, sound slumber. Gift parents-to-be with a beautiful
bedding set for their infant to ensure all parties get as much nightly rest as possible.
10 / 10