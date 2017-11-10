 Skip Nav
Non-Registry Baby Gifts

10 Things to Buy a Mom-to-Be — Even If They're Not on Her Registry

The perfect baby gift should be adorable and useful for moms-to-be. That's why we've partnered with Target to share perfect present ideas for new moms.

Oftentimes, the best baby gifts are those that don't come from a mom's registry list. Miniature shoes and sweet onesies may be adorable to look at, but truly exceptional baby shower presents will give parents-to-be savvy solutions to unforeseen conundrums they may face with a newborn. After all, even parents who love planning ahead may encounter situations they never could have anticipated. Help the mom-to-be in your life take on new parenthood confidently with these 10 essential baby gifts.

A Cozy Docking Station
A Cozy Docking Station

Babies adore feeling cozy and safe, and what better way to give them the security they crave than with a docking station? Whether new moms use the station to provide their child with enhanced comfort during diaper changes or to give them extra support as they play with their toys, a docking station is a must-have item for parents.

Extra Diapers
Extra Diapers

Diapers may not be the most glamorous gift to give a mom-to-be, but they are the most useful! Newborn babies use more diapers than any parent could possibly anticipate, and having extras on hand is always a good idea.

A Precious Pacifier
A Precious Pacifier

Pacifiers are useful for a multitude of reasons, especially for an anxious baby, and this indispensable item is made even better with the addition of a tiny stuffed animal for babies to hold onto as they suckle. Consider this handy item a fussy baby's panacea; after all, what baby wouldn't love a furry friend to soothe them when they're upset?

A Soothing Swaddle
A Soothing Swaddle

Not every mom-to-be has mastered the DIY swaddle, but luckily, she doesn't have to! With the help of a sweet swaddle that doesn't require any extra skill to zip up, new moms can make their lives infinitely easier.

A Cool Car Seat
A Cool Car Seat

When new moms are planning the arrival of their little nugget, they often forget one key piece of the puzzle: the perfect car seat for transporting their baby from place to place. A plush car seat that offers extra cushioning and emphasizes safety is the perfect gift for on-the-go moms.

A Portable Changing Table
A Portable Changing Table
Traveling with a newborn is much easier when the need to find the nearest changing table isn't looming over the journey. Simplify a new mom's life by providing her with a portable changing station that will make diaper swaps a breeze.

A Mobile to Remember
A Mobile to Remember

Bright colors and unusual textures foster infant development, and this lovable turtle mobile is perfect for any new baby.

A Bathtime Buddy
A Bathtime Buddy

What's bathtime without a rubber ducky? Allow your favorite mom-to-be to introduce her infant to the classic bath toy in the form of a safety tub that helps parents keep their babies protected and focused on play in the water.

A Snug Security Blanket
A Snug Security Blanket

An ultrasoft security blanket will ensure babies feel safe and nurtured whether they're asleep in a crib or accompanying mom on an errand. This utterly huggable version receives bonus points for the darling stuffed bunny babies will love to curl up with!

A Beautiful Bedding Set
A Beautiful Bedding Set

Any new mom will sleep easier knowing that her baby is settled onto into plush, pretty, and tightly fitted linens that promote safe, sound slumber. Gift parents-to-be with a beautiful bedding set for their infant to ensure all parties get as much nightly rest as possible.

