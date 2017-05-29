5/29/17 5/29/17 POPSUGAR Moms Kid Shopping Nursery Storage Ideas For Small Spaces 10 Nursery Storage Hacks to Help You Save Space May 29, 2017 by Laura Marie Meyers 226 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Caring for your baby inevitably requires a whole bunch of stuff, and it isn't easy to fit all those necessities into a smaller nursery. Not to worry — if you're working with minimal space, there are some simple hacks and products to help you keep your baby's items organized. Keep reading for a look at 10 smart nursery storage ideas for smaller spaces, and then get inspired by checking out kids' rooms you need to see to believe. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia 1 Hang It Up Whether you use them in a closet or put them on display with a hanging rod, these I Think I Canvas Hanging Organizers ($9-$19) are the perfect place to stow away clothes, toys, and products. They come in eight colors, and when they aren't in use, they fold flat — a win-win. I Think I Canvas Hanging Organizers $9 from landofnod.com Buy Now 2 Think Vertical Image Source: Play Chic Interiors Take a cue from Lisa Hershman of Play Chic Interiors, who installed hooks on the back of a door to hang embroidered totes. As she put it, "It's easy. Baby wants to play with something? Take down the bag. Baby is done playing with something? Load up the bag and hang it up. Simple as that." (Check out more pictures of this cute nursery.) 3 Deck Out Your Changing Table Sure, your changing table already has plenty of storage, but more is more! Deck yours out with a product like Pottery Barn's Harper Changing Table Runner ($39), which features three deep pockets on each end to store wipes, diapers, or blankets. Pottery Barn's Harper Changing Table Runner $39 from potterybarnkids.com Buy Now 4 Mix Function and Style Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia Hang clothes on a rod that's mounted on the wall for functional storage that doubles as a cute display. 5 Pick Products You'll Use Later Stylish, functional storage like Serena & Lily's La Jolla Baskets ($78-$168) offers a great way to keep things in place — and covered up. Even better? When you redo your child's bedroom, you can use the versatile baskets in another room. Serena & Lily's La Jolla Baskets $78 from serenaandlily.com Buy Now 6 Maximize Floor Space For any furniture you buy, think tall and thin, like Land of Nod's Cubic Bookcase ($399). Land of Nod's Cubic Bookcase $399 from landofnod.com Buy Now 7 Choose Shelves Over Cases Image Source: Tessa Neustadt Get inspired by the stylish nursery of Brooke Mahan from What's Up Moms. By choosing bookshelves over a bookcase, she was able to keep her child's books up and out of the way without sacrificing floor space. 8 Tuck Away Necessities For clothes and products you need but rarely use, buy The Container Store's Thin Storage Boxes ($10-$13) that you can label and tuck beneath your bookcase, changing table, or dresser. The Container Store's Thin Storage Boxes $10 from containerstore.com Buy Now 9 Pick Wall Storage Over Wall Art No more floor space? No problem. A product like Land of Nod's Hushaby Wall Hanger ($39) features six large pockets you can use to hold the odds and ends you'll need to grab regularly. Land of Nod's Hushaby Wall Hanger $39 from landofnod.com Buy Now 10 Let Your Furniture Do Double Duty A crib with drawers? Genius! RH Baby and Child's Haven Storage Panel Crib ($1,199) features two built-in drawers for storage. RH Baby and Child's Haven Storage Panel Crib $1,199 from rhbabyandchild.com Buy Now Share this post Kid ShoppingNurseries