10 Nursery Storage Hacks to Help You Save Space

Caring for your baby inevitably requires a whole bunch of stuff, and it isn't easy to fit all those necessities into a smaller nursery. Not to worry — if you're working with minimal space, there are some simple hacks and products to help you keep your baby's items organized. Keep reading for a look at 10 smart nursery storage ideas for smaller spaces, and then get inspired by checking out kids' rooms you need to see to believe.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia
1 Hang It Up
Hang It Up

Whether you use them in a closet or put them on display with a hanging rod, these I Think I Canvas Hanging Organizers ($9-$19) are the perfect place to stow away clothes, toys, and products. They come in eight colors, and when they aren't in use, they fold flat — a win-win.

2 Think Vertical
Think Vertical
Image Source: Play Chic Interiors

Take a cue from Lisa Hershman of Play Chic Interiors, who installed hooks on the back of a door to hang embroidered totes. As she put it, "It's easy. Baby wants to play with something? Take down the bag. Baby is done playing with something? Load up the bag and hang it up. Simple as that." (Check out more pictures of this cute nursery.)

3 Deck Out Your Changing Table
Deck Out Your Changing Table

Sure, your changing table already has plenty of storage, but more is more! Deck yours out with a product like Pottery Barn's Harper Changing Table Runner ($39), which features three deep pockets on each end to store wipes, diapers, or blankets.

4 Mix Function and Style
Mix Function and Style
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Lisette Mejia

Hang clothes on a rod that's mounted on the wall for functional storage that doubles as a cute display.

5 Pick Products You'll Use Later
Pick Products You'll Use Later

Stylish, functional storage like Serena & Lily's La Jolla Baskets ($78-$168) offers a great way to keep things in place — and covered up. Even better? When you redo your child's bedroom, you can use the versatile baskets in another room.

6 Maximize Floor Space
Maximize Floor Space

For any furniture you buy, think tall and thin, like Land of Nod's Cubic Bookcase ($399).

7 Choose Shelves Over Cases
Choose Shelves Over Cases
Image Source: Tessa Neustadt

Get inspired by the stylish nursery of Brooke Mahan from What's Up Moms. By choosing bookshelves over a bookcase, she was able to keep her child's books up and out of the way without sacrificing floor space.

8 Tuck Away Necessities
Tuck Away Necessities

For clothes and products you need but rarely use, buy The Container Store's Thin Storage Boxes ($10-$13) that you can label and tuck beneath your bookcase, changing table, or dresser.

9 Pick Wall Storage Over Wall Art
Pick Wall Storage Over Wall Art

No more floor space? No problem. A product like Land of Nod's Hushaby Wall Hanger ($39) features six large pockets you can use to hold the odds and ends you'll need to grab regularly.

10 Let Your Furniture Do Double Duty
Let Your Furniture Do Double Duty

A crib with drawers? Genius! RH Baby and Child's Haven Storage Panel Crib ($1,199) features two built-in drawers for storage.

