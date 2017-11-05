 Skip Nav
Old Navy's New Kids' Subscription Box Just Made It Easy to Buy Cute, Affordable Clothes

Old Navy has been outfitting our little ones since they were still in the womb — its maternity offerings are so cute and affordable! — but as kids start getting older, hauling everyone to the local store isn't easy. Enter: the first-ever Old Navy kids' outfit subscription box for boys and girls age 5-12. The aptly nicknamed "superbox" will be delivered every three months, keeping children stylishly dressed for the changes of season. Subscribers will get a head-to-toe outfit, complete with accessories, tailored to the child's style preferences — they can pick from the sporty, trendy, or classic box, just to name a few.

While the approximately six items included in the box will have a total retail value of $100, the box only costs $70 — and while that price might still seem steep, the one "outfit" can be mixed and matched into more than a week's worth of looks when combined with what's already in their closets. If something doesn't fit or your little one simply doesn't like an item, Old Navy offers free returns and exchanges for subscription box items within 21 days of delivery. And if you love and keep everything, you get $10 off your next order. Kids' clothing shopping just got so much easier!


