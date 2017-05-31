 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
One-Piece Suits Your Tweens and Teens Will Want to Rock at the Pool

One-Piece Swimsuits For Teens and Tweens 2017

One-Piece Suits Your Tweens and Teens Will Want to Rock at the Pool

The one-piece swimsuit has totally gotten its mojo back over the last couple of Summers, so whether your tween or teen prefers to cover up a bit more or just loves keeping up with the latest trends, they're sure to be the life of the pool party with one of these suits. From conservative pieces and classic cuts to trendier picks, there's a swimsuit on this list for every tween and teen to covet.

Ahead, 2017's cutest one-piece bathing suits for tweens and teens that they'll love rocking at the pool or beach this Summer.

Related
The Best Gifts For Teens

Shop Brands
O'Neill · Billabong · aerie · Gossip Girl · Volcom · Rip Curl
1 LA Hearts Binding Tropical Print One Piece Swimsuit
LA Hearts Binding Tropical Print One Piece Swimsuit

LA Hearts Binding Tropical Print One Piece Swimsuit ($46)

LA Hearts Binding Tropical Print One Piece Swimsuit
$46
from pacsun.com
Buy Now
2 O'Neill Glamour Long Sleeve Swimsuit
O'Neill Glamour Long Sleeve Swimsuit

O'Neill Glamour Long Sleeve Swimsuit ($56, originally $94)

O'Neill
Women's Glamour Long Sleeve Swimsuit
$94 $56.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more O'Neill One-Piece Swimwear
3 Billabong Beach Bandit One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Beach Bandit One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Beach Bandit One-Piece Swimsuit ($55)

Billabong
Girl's Beach Bandit One-Piece Swimsuit
$54.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Billabong Girls' Swimwear
4 Billabong Fly Away One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Fly Away One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Fly Away One-Piece Swimsuit ($33, originally $55)

Billabong
Girl's Fly Away One-Piece Swimsuit
$54.95 $32.96
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Billabong Girls' Swimwear
5 Terez Donut Pile One-Piece
Terez Donut Pile One-Piece

Terez Donut Pile One-Piece ($61)

Terez Donut Pile One-Piece
$61
from terez.com
Buy Now
6 Aerie Tie Back One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Tie Back One-Piece Swimsuit

Aerie Tie Back One-Piece Swimsuit ($35, originally $50)

aerie
Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
$49.95 $35
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
7 Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Swimsuit ($50)

Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Swimsuit
$50
from us.billabong.com
Buy Now
8 Sugar Coast by Lolli Scallop High Neck Parakeet One Piece Swimsuit
Sugar Coast by Lolli Scallop High Neck Parakeet One Piece Swimsuit

Sugar Coast by Lolli Scallop High Neck Parakeet One Piece Swimsuit ($40)

Target Teen Girls' Swimwear
Sugar Coast by Lolli Women's Scallop High Neck Parakeet One Piece Swimsuit
$39.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Swimwear
9 Aerie Macramé One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie Macramé One-Piece Swimsuit

Aerie Macramé One-Piece Swimsuit ($35, originally $55)

aerie
Macramé One Piece Swimsuit
$54.95 $35
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more aerie One-Piece Swimwear
10 Billabong Spring Fever Long Sleeve Springsuit
Billabong Spring Fever Long Sleeve Springsuit

Billabong Spring Fever Long Sleeve Springsuit ($120)

Billabong Spring Fever Long Sleeve Springsuit
$120
from pacsun.com
Buy Now
11 Billabong Starlight One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Starlight One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Starlight One-Piece Swimsuit ($55)

Billabong
Girl's Starlight One-Piece Swimsuit
$54.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Billabong Girls' Swimwear
12 Gossip Girl Stripe Fusion One-Piece Swimsuit
Gossip Girl Stripe Fusion One-Piece Swimsuit

Gossip Girl Stripe Fusion One-Piece Swimsuit ($38)

Gossip Girl
Girl's Stripe Fusion One-Piece Swimsuit
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Gossip Girl Girls' Swimwear
13 Billabong Sea Side One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Sea Side One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Sea Side One-Piece Swimsuit ($60)

Billabong
Girl's Sea Side One-Piece Swimsuit
$59.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Billabong Girls' Swimwear
14 Terez Pocket Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Terez Pocket Print One-Piece Swimsuit

Terez Pocket Print One-Piece Swimsuit ($37, originally $62)

Terez Pocket Print One-Piece Swimsuit
$37
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
15 Raisins Curve Juniors Summer Solstice Tortuga Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit
Raisins Curve Juniors Summer Solstice Tortuga Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit

Raisins Curve Juniors Summer Solstice Tortuga Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit ($88)

Raisins Curve Juniors Summer Solstice Tortuga Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit
$88
from swimsuitsdirect.com
Buy Now
16 Volcom Branch Out One-Piece Swimsuit
Volcom Branch Out One-Piece Swimsuit

Volcom Branch Out One-Piece Swimsuit ($88)

Volcom
Women's Branch Out One-Piece Swimsuit
$87.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Volcom One-Piece Swimwear
17 Billabong Boho Babe One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Boho Babe One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Boho Babe One-Piece Swimsuit ($60)

Billabong Boho Babe One-Piece Swimsuit
$60
from us.billabong.com
Buy Now
18 Sugar Coast by Lolli Heart Laser Cut One Piece Swimsuit
Sugar Coast by Lolli Heart Laser Cut One Piece Swimsuit

Sugar Coast by Lolli Heart Laser Cut One Piece Swimsuit ($20)

Target Teen Girls' Swimwear
Sugar Coast by Lolli Women's Heart Laser Cut One Piece Swimsuit
$39.99 $19.98
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Teen Girls' Swimwear
19 Tommy Bahama Fira Floral Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
Tommy Bahama Fira Floral Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

Tommy Bahama Fira Floral Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit ($148)

Tommy Bahama Fira Floral Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
$148
from zappos.com
Buy Now
20 Billabong Samsara One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong Samsara One-Piece Swimsuit

Billabong Samsara One-Piece Swimsuit ($55)

Billabong Samsara One-Piece Swimsuit
$55
from us.billabong.com
Buy Now
21 Rip Curl G-Bomb Wetsuit
Rip Curl G-Bomb Wetsuit

Rip Curl G-Bomb Wetsuit ($90-$95)

Rip Curl
Women's G-Bomb Wetsuit
$89.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Rip Curl One-Piece Swimwear
22 Body Glove Holly Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
Body Glove Holly Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

Body Glove Holly Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit ($107)

Body Glove Holly Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
$107
from swimsuitsdirect.com
Buy Now
Kid ShoppingSwimsuitBathing Suits
Shop Story
Read Story
LA Hearts Binding Tropical Print One Piece Swimsuit
from pacsun.com
$46
O'Neill
Women's Glamour Long Sleeve Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$94 $56.40
Billabong
Girl's Beach Bandit One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Billabong
Girl's Fly Away One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$54.95 $32.96
Terez Donut Pile One-Piece
from terez.com
$61
aerie
Tie Back One Piece Swimsuit
from American Eagle
$49.95 $35
Billabong Sol Searcher One-Piece Swimsuit
from us.billabong.com
$50
Target
Sugar Coast by Lolli Women's Scallop High Neck Parakeet One Piece Swimsuit
from Target
$39.99
aerie
Macramé One Piece Swimsuit
from American Eagle
$54.95 $35
Billabong Spring Fever Long Sleeve Springsuit
from pacsun.com
$120
Billabong
Girl's Starlight One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$54.95
Gossip Girl
Girl's Stripe Fusion One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$38
Billabong
Girl's Sea Side One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$59.95
Terez Pocket Print One-Piece Swimsuit
from shop.nordstrom.com
$37
Raisins Curve Juniors Summer Solstice Tortuga Flounce One-Piece Swimsuit
from swimsuitsdirect.com
$88
Volcom
Women's Branch Out One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$87.50
Billabong Boho Babe One-Piece Swimsuit
from us.billabong.com
$60
Target
Sugar Coast by Lolli Women's Heart Laser Cut One Piece Swimsuit
from Target
$39.99 $19.98
Tommy Bahama Fira Floral Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
from zappos.com
$148
Billabong Samsara One-Piece Swimsuit
from us.billabong.com
$55
Rip Curl
Women's G-Bomb Wetsuit
from Nordstrom
$89.95
Body Glove Holly Cap Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit
from swimsuitsdirect.com
$107
Shop More
Gossip Girl Girls' Swimwear SHOP MORE
Gossip Girl
Girl's La Bayadere One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$40
Gossip Girl
Girl's 'Le Corsaire' Print One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$40
Gossip Girl
Girl's 'Desert Moon' Lace-Up Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$40
Gossip Girl
Girl's 'Paradiso' Print Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$36
Gossip Girl
Girl's Queen Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$44
Volcom One-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Volcom
Women's Tidal Motion One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$79.50
Volcom
Women's Leaf Me Alone Long Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$87.50 $52.49
Volcom
Instinct Print One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom Rack
$79.50 $42.97
Volcom
Print Hunter One-Piece Suit
from Nordstrom Rack
$82 $40.97
Volcom
Women's Pride One-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$79.50
Billabong Girls' Swimwear SHOP MORE
Billabong
Girl's Smocked Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Billabong
Girl's Groovy Luv Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$59.95
Billabong
Girl's Fly Away Two-Piece Reversible Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Billabong
Girl's Sea Side Tali Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$49.95
Billabong
Girl's Ruffle Trim Two-Piece Swimsuit
from Nordstrom
$49.95
aerie One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Swimwear
These 6 Swimsuits Look Good on Every Shape and Size
by Sarah Wasilak
Swimwear
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Just Showed Off Summer's Biggest Swimsuit Trend — and It's Only April
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Spring Fashion
How to Embrace Festival Fashion and Still Look Like a Grown-Up
by Hannah Weil McKinley
aerie One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kristinrosedavis
belleoftheball45
trendyinindy
kristinrosedavis
Rip Curl One-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
in.jessiland
alexis.belbel
honeywerehome
meganrunionmcr
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds