 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Origins and Meanings of the 50 Most Popular Baby Names
Little Kids
Little Girl Thought This Bride Was a Real-Life Princess and We Can't Stop Swooning
Little Kids
After Her Daughter Called Her "Fat," 1 Mom Had the Most Beautiful Response
Food and Activities
22 Ground Beef Recipes to Try This Week
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
The Origins and Meanings of the 50 Most Popular Baby Names

Over the last 100 years, there have been decades at a time when a baby name holds the top spot for most popular — ahem, Michael. Of these super popular names, many held their own for so long that they're now in the top 50 names of the last century, but what do they all mean? Where do they come from? Why are they so popular?! Although that last question may be hard to answer, we're about to do the work and answer the first two for you.

Ahead, the 50 most popular baby names — 25 girls' and 25 boys' — along with their origins and meanings.

Related
What Was the Least Popular Baby Name the Year You Were Born?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Baby Names
Join The Conversation
Body Positivity
by Terry Carter
Least Popular Baby Names by Decade
Baby Names
by Alessia Santoro
Avocado Toast Frap
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Krispy Kreme Birthday Cake Doughnuts
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Nike Air Max
Shopping
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds